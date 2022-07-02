Santos has weight loss against Flamengo

Defender Maicon, highlight of the São Paulo team, is out due to muscle injury

Flamengo did not have time to celebrate the important victory over Tolima (COL), for Libertadores. After arriving in Brazil on Thursday (31) and training on Friday, Rubro-Negro returns to the field this Saturday, to face Santos, in the Brasileirão. In the clash, the São Paulo team will not be able to count on defender Maicon, who was one of the main references of the starting team in the first half of 2022.

At 33 years old, the defender had been performing well and, until the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship, he had already played 11 games, until he suffered an injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh. Since then, he has missed the Vila Belmiro team on four occasions. In these games, by the way, Santos did not get any victory, having two draws and two defeats.

Without Maicon, coach Fabian Bustos still has doubts about who will be the replacement. One of the vacancies in the defense must be Bauermann, while Velázquez and Kaiky dispute the other. It is worth noting that Santos’ defensive sector still has another position in doubt: on the left side, Lucas Pires and Felipe Jonatham fight for space.

With the teams full of doubts, this Saturday’s duel is a true ‘six-point game’. Currently, Flamengo has 18 and is in ninth place in the Brasileirão, while Santos has just one point more and is seventh. Therefore, in case of victory, Fla will rise at least one position in the competition classification, overcoming a direct rival at the moment. The ball rolls for the duel in Vila Belmiro at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (02), and you can follow everything through the transmission of the Fla’s columnon Youtube.