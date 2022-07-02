Santos vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Santos is undefeated for six matches in the Brasileirão. The retrospect, however, is not the best. There are five draws and only one victory. In addition, in the last four games inside Vila Belmiro in the season, Peixe lost one and drew another three. In seventh place, with 19 points, Fabián Bustos’ team tries to get back to the G-4.

After the victories over América-MG, for the Brazilian, and over Tolima, for the Libertadores, Flamengo de Dorival Júnior gave a chill in the pressure after the defeats to Atlético-MG. In ninth place with 18 points, the red-black team overtakes Peixe in the event of a victory and glues to the G-6. The coach will again have a lot of embezzlement.

Santos – coach: Fabian Bustos

After 10 absences in the duel against Deportivo Táchira, for the Copa Sudamericana, coach Fabián Bustos should have almost the entire squad for the game against Flamengo. The coach himself, who served a suspension against Corinthians last Saturday, returns to the bench.

On the other hand, the absences are three players considered starters. Madson and Maicon are recovering from injury and are in a transition phase. Rodrigo Fernández is suspended. With that, Auro, Velázquez and Camacho should remain in the team.

likely lineup: John Paul; Auro, Emiliano Velázquez (Kaiky), Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Ângelo and Jhojan Julio (Lucas Braga); Leo Baptistao and Marcos Leonardo.

hanging: Bruno Oliveira, Ricardo Goulart, Angelo and Jhojan Julio.

Embezzlement: Madson (left thigh injury), Maicon (right thigh injury) and Rodrigo Fernández (suspended).

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Júnior

With the squad quite worn out because of the trip to Colombia, the trend is for changes for this Saturday’s game. There is a chance that Arrascaeta and Gabigol will not start the match. Pablo and Pedro get a new opportunity. With only Thiago Maia and Diego at their disposal, Dorival incorporated Igor Jesus, from the base.

Possible lineup: Santos, Rodinei (Matheuzinho), Pablo, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta (Vitinho), Gabigol (Marinho) and Pedro.

hanging: Matheuzinho and Lázaro.

Embezzlement: João Gomes (suspended); Rodrigo Caio (tendinitis in the left knee); with Covid: Diego Alves, Matheus Cunha and Willian Arão; Bruno Henrique (knee surgery).

