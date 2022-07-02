Scarpa, from Palmeiras, is free to sign a pre-contract with another club | palm trees

One of the protagonists of Palmeiras this season, Gustavo Scarpa can sign a pre-contract with any other team, without any financial compensation to Verdão, starting this Friday, July 1st.

Even with the recent demand from clubs in Europe, such as Olympiacos, from Greece, Verdão decided to keep the athlete at this time of the season. The Palmeirense board will prioritize the sports side and gave up a financial gain to have the player in its squad until the end of the year.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The decision has also proved correct in recent games. Starter, Scarpa scored six times and gave six assists in the last ten matches of Verdão.

1 of 1 Celebration of Gustavo Scarpa’s goal in Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Celebration of Gustavo Scarpa’s goal in Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The attacking midfielder is coming off a streak of 14 consecutive matches since the start. Also considering when he entered during the clashes, there are 18 consecutive participations in the alviverde team – the last absence was in the classic against Corinthians, on April 23.

In 2022, Scarpa was used by Abel Ferreira in 34 games, 29 of which as a starter. He has 20 goalscoring appearances this season, with eight goals scored and 12 assists.

PVC elects the greatest coach in the history of Palmeiras

The athlete has already expressed a desire to work in Europe, but a stay at Verdão for the next season is not ruled out. There has already been a negotiation, and the two parties maintain a good relationship.

With no agreement so far, the player’s future can only be defined after the current competitions have ended.

This Saturday, Palmeiras defends the leadership of the Brazilian Championship against Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque, at 21h. In the fourth, the alviverde team tries to confirm the classification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores – the Palmeiras won Cerro Porteño by 3 to 0 in the first game, in Paraguay.

“It’s a direct confrontation game” says Felipe Zito about Palmeiras’ game against Hurricane

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧