Second suspected case of monkeypox in MS is a 2-year-old child who came from London

O second case of a patient suspected of being infected with monkeypox in Mato Grosso do Sul is a 2 year old child who came from London, United Kingdom, to Campo Grande. The child was traveling to the state when she presented the symptoms, she is in home isolation in the Capital.

The SES-MS (State Department of Health) reported that the child sought a health unit in Campo Grande on Monday (27) accompanied by the mother. The main symptom that classified the child as a suspected case is the presence of multiple rash all over the body.

After the notification to the Ministry of Health, the child had tests collected and everything was sent to the laboratory. The SES states that it seeks to identify whether the child has other diseases, including: chickenpox, herpes zoster, measles, zika, dengue, Chikungunya, herpes simplex, bacterial skin infections, disseminated gonococcal infection, primary or secondary syphilis, chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum , granuloma inguinal, molluscum contagiosum (poxvirus), allergic reaction (such as to plants).

The child is in good health and is in isolation at home. According to SES, she has a history of traveling to an endemic country, in Europe.

Suspected cases of monkeypox

The new suspected case in the state adds to 22 other suspects throughout Brazil. Since the beginning of the monitoring of the disease in Brazil until now, 37 days ago, there are 21 confirmed cases in the country.

Also according to information from the situation room of the Ministry of Health, there were 99 notifications of the disease throughout Brazil. Mato Grosso do Sul has three reported cases of the disease, of which two became suspects, one of which was discarded on June 10.

The first suspected case of monkeypox in Mato Grosso do Sul was a Bolivian teenager who sought medical attention at Santa Casa de Corumbá. He remained hospitalized with skin lesions typical of the disease.

On June 10, Corumbá Health reported that the tests for the disease were negative and that the teenager’s diagnosis was an allergic reaction to a drug that was prescribed in Bolivia. He remained hospitalized in the city hospital to treat the skin lesions.

Source: Ministry of Health

Contingency plan against monkeypox in MS

In early June, the MPMS (State Public Ministry) determined the implementation of a contingency plan against monkeypox in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The group will have SES-MS (State Health Department), Sesau (Municipal Health Department) of Campo Grande, Municipal Health Council, Regional Nursing Council, Health Commission of the City Council, Health Commission of the Legislative Assembly and OAB-MS Health Commission.

The group’s work must follow guidelines issued by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in published technical note at the last month which details what is known so far about the disease and procedures for reporting cases.

In response to the MP’s recommendation, SES-MS reported, on June 21, that it was awaiting a national contingency plan to establish the guidelines of the state plan. In the document, the secretariat also reported that it has taken measures against the disease, such as guidelines for professionals in the State and monitoring of the Cievs (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance).

So far, there are no new practical measures resulting from the creation of the state contingency plan.

Main ways of contagion of monkeypox

Infection with the virus occurs in three ways: in contact with a monkey infected with the virus, with another sick person and also with contaminated materials. From person to person, the virus is transmitted through contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Therefore, the most common forms of contagion are as follows:

• from contact with clothing or sheets (such as bedding or towels) used by an infected person;

• from direct contact with monkeypox lesions or scabs;

• from close exposure to the coughing or sneezing of an individual with a smallpox rash.

Symptoms and prevention

According to the authorities, the incubation period of the virus varies from seven to 21 days and symptoms usually appear after 10 or 14 days. In addition to skin rashes, monkeypox causes muscle, head and back pain, fever, chills, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes.

In a note issued last week, the Ministry of Health says that the best method of preventing contagion is to reinforce hand hygiene and be careful when handling bedding, towels and sheets used by infected people.

It is worth noting that there is no specific treatment for the disease or vaccine against the virus, however, the standard smallpox vaccine also protects against this virus. Smallpox was eradicated from the world in 1980.

In the United States, the last country outside the African continent to register an outbreak of the disease in the early 2000s, there were no deaths caused by the disease. According to experts, this scenario reveals that with adequate care, the disease, although serious, may not represent an epidemic, like that caused by respiratory viruses, such as Covid-19.