see celebrities who have had a threesome and liked it

Fantasies and fetishes are part of our imagination. It’s normal for us to have new desires and look for ways to satisfy this sexual curiosity, and celebrities are no different. As the subject of sex ceases to be a taboo, more and more public people are sharing their experiences with fans.

Recently, the singer Naldo Benny and his wife, Ellen Cardoso – also known as Small strawberry – spoke about the leak of an invitation by the singer for a woman to participate in a ménage à trois. In a video recorded together, Naldo and Moranguinho confirmed the conversation with the woman and said that having sex with three is a way of “spice up the relationship”.

They are not alone: ​​personalities like Bianca Andrade, anita and Luan Santana have also spoken openly on the subject. Sexologist Nina Sag, who is also an ambassador for the Fatal Model, warns: “What can’t happen at all, is a person from the couple accepting the adventure just to please the other partner, the will has to be of both to be a good experience”.

Here are some celebrities who have spoken openly on the subject:

To “PocCast”, Bianca Andrade commented on the ménage with Marina Ferrari and Gabriel Roncatti. Photo: Popline

Bianca Andrade opened up about a controversy back in 2018, in the first edition of “Farofa da Gkay”. She said on ‘PocCast’ that she had a threesome with fellow blogger Marina Ferrari and Gabriel Roncatti, Marina’s boyfriend at the time.

The repercussion of the speech, however, displeased the blogger. “I don’t think it’s a public issue, it’s very intimate. But when I’m asked, I have no problem talking because I don’t like to deal with things like they’re taboo. I don’t want to treat it like, ‘Oh my God, I’m less of a mother or less of an entrepreneur’, because I respect my wishes,” she told Marie Claire.

For Bianca, the matter had an impact and “scared” people, especially since it came from a woman.

Anitta admitted, in interviews, that she had already had a threesome while dating Pedro Scooby Photo: SpinOff

The singer has no problem talking about her sex life publicly, whether in interviews or on her own social media. She has talked about various sexual pranks, anal sex and even admitted to getting tattoos on her private parts.

About a threesome, she admitted to having practiced a few times while dating the surfer and ex-BBB Pedro Scooby.

Luan Santana said he sees threesomes as normal Photo: Popline

The sertanejo admitted to the practice during his participation in the Eliana Program. In the revelation, he said he considered the practice as normal and challenged the audience. “I want to see the man in this studio who has never done this,” he said at the time.

Bruno Gagliasso admitted that he had had a threesome before dating Giovanna Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @brunogagliasso

The actor took up the practice in an interview for the YouTube channel of his own wife, actress Giovanna Ewbank, during a prank of “I Never”. The confession admitted to the wife, who was unaware that her husband had practiced ménage before the two began their relationship.

João Vicente de Castro admitted to having had sex with two women at the same time Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @ joaovicente27

The actor said, in an interview with the program “De Cara”, on FM radio O Dia, that he has had sex with two women at the same time and that he liked it. “It was with two women and I discovered in my life horny in a lot of things”, he said.

The revelation that Márcio Garcia has already experienced threesome was made by Solange Gomes, who said that she went to bed at the same time with the actor and his brother, Marcelo.

According to Solange, the threesome took place more than 20 years ago and was not planned at all. She and Marcelo met at the gym, where they worked out together. Márcio had just bought a house and had an open house, to which Solange was invited. She and Marcelo went to the bedroom together and the atmosphere warmed up.

“Then, out of nowhere, I heard a noise, his brother [Márcio] was inside the room. I was a little embarrassed, but things happened,” she confessed.