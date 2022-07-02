see recent findings that explain the condition

Two and a half years after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a large part of the population already vaccinated, the world’s concern is shifting from new cases of the infection – which are mostly mild – to focusing on the so-called long covid.

It is estimated that one in five patients who have had Covid-19 continue to experience symptoms of the disease in the weeks following infection. Before developing drugs to treat the sequelae – which vary greatly from person to person – science tries to understand why this happens.

There are three main hypotheses to explain the long Covid. The first is that, during the coronavirus infection, some cells and tissues are damaged, which increases the chances of blood clots. These clots can end up clogging veins and arteries, impairing circulation and causing health problems for the patient.

Another possibility is that the coronavirus does not disappear from the body of the recovered individual, and that it continues to affect some areas of the body even after the acute phase of the infection has passed.

Lastly, it could be that the immune system “goes crazy” after Covid-19, and immune cells continue to be dispatched to fight the virus that is no longer in the body. Without a target, they end up causing inflammation that causes damage to the body.

Some researchers believe that there is no single explanation for long-term Covid, and more than one of the above is likely to happen at the same time. However, it is difficult to prove exactly what is going on in the body of the individual with the condition.

“I consider long-term Covid a very serious emergency,” said microbiologist Amy Proal, from the PolyBio Research Foundation, in the United States, in an interview with the scientific journal Science.

blood clots

Several teams around the world study the issue of blood clots, but a few have stood out so far. One of them is that of pediatrician Danilo Buonsenso, from Gemelli University Hospital, in Italy: since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been following children who had Covid-19 and developed long-term Covid.

It is very difficult to find clots hidden in the body – that is why the Italian and his team joined two different tests to analyze the lungs of 11 young people who have long-term Covid considered severe, with irregular heartbeats and shortness of breath when exercising.

In six of the participants, the lungs appeared completely normal. But in five of them, one of the lungs was basically without function, indicating little blood circulation. For the doctor, small clots may have caused the situation. In July 2021, the team published the world’s first study on the subject in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

As there are no visible clots, the five patients cannot be treated with anticoagulants, which can cause bleeding. However, the desperate parents decided, along with Buonsenso, to test the drug. The changes are visible, he said.

Two of the patients underwent re-examinations — one of them had no major changes, but the other has a completely healthy lung. The other three will undergo tests in the coming months. The team’s next step is to start a clinical trial using a placebo to see if the anticoagulant really makes a difference.

Residual coronavirus

In late 2021, a study published in pre-print caught the attention of the scientific community. In an analysis of tissue from 44 people who had Covid-19 and died, researchers found the coronavirus even in the corpses of people who had no symptoms or only mild cases of the disease. Parts of Sars-CoV-2 were identified in the participants’ brains, muscles, lungs and even intestines.

Based on this information, other researchers are starting studies to see if the presence of the coronavirus can help explain the long-term Covid. One of the studies, conducted at the University of Innsbruck in Austria, looked for signs of the virus in the gut in people with inflammatory bowel disease.

Gastroenterologist Hebert Tilg, who led the study, collected tissue samples during endoscopy exams to analyze the presence of the coronavirus and found pieces of the pathogen in all patients who had long-term Covid. The results were published in the scientific journal Gastroenterology in May.

disrupted immune system

In January 2022, a study published in the scientific journal Nature Immunology found that eight months after Covid-19, patients with Covid-19 have an exorbitant amount of interferons in their blood, the protein is used by the body to fight invaders. The results show that, although already cured, the organism remains on alert.

The volunteers also had a large number of deactivated T and B cells — the units normally wait for activation to fight off invaders. The whole scenario showed that people had a lot of inflammation in their bodies, which can lead to health problems.

Another research, carried out by the universities of Yale and Stanford, in the USA, found that, in mice, the brain develops inflammation even after the virus disappears from the organ. The group also compared blood samples from 48 people with long-term Covid and 15 without, and found high levels of inflammatory markers among those still suffering from the symptoms of the disease.

Even after the reason behind the long Covid is unraveled, drugs will still need to be tested to treat the condition, and the whole process can take time. Meanwhile, the mystery continues.

