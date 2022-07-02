Shaken, MC Mirella announces end of divorce process: “It’s an irreparable pain”

MC Mirellasinger, used the social network to reveal the backstage of divorce with Dynho Alvesthe former pawn of The farm. The artist was not at all happy with the direction she has taken her relationship with the funk singer since he participated in the rural reality show last year. On the web, she showed documents of the definitive separation and made an outburst.

“It’s an irreparable pain”

“I got my divorce and I’m just the paper: past. I don’t know, it’s weird. I went to talk to you about it a little bit, so it doesn’t sound like it’s a ‘celebration’, but I wanted to let you guys know. However, far from being something ‘happy’, quite the opposite… it’s sad, very sad, but the reality I chose for myself is that. It is an irreparable pain, and far from being something I imagined for me. I only ask for respect at this moment and that you understand me. And far from attacking anyone. It is not and never will be the intention.”vented.

The couple’s marriage began to fall apart when Dynho Alvesstill confined to The farmmaintained a very affectionate friendship with the influencer Sthe Matos in the rural reality, something that displeased a lot Mirella.

Recently, the funkeira got involved in yet another mess with Dynho Alves and ended up involving his mother in the story.

