Simaria’s ex-husband reappears in the singer’s condominium in São Paulo

The LeoDias column discovered that Simaria’s ex-husband, Vicente Escrig, was, this Friday (7/1), in the condominium where the singer lives in São Paulo, Alphaville. The two announced their separation in August last year and are facing each other in court over the division of assets.

Sources told our team that the Spaniard was not only at his ex-wife’s house, but also enjoyed the benefits of the condominium. Escrig was seen working out at the local gym earlier. It is not possible to know if he has already left the place or not.

We still don’t know the reason for the visit and the apparent stay of the ex-husband at Simaria’s house. The atmosphere between the two would even be very tense due to disputes in the courts.

The column sought assistance from Simaria, who did not get back to us at the time of writing this article. This space remains open.

