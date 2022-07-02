Simone and Simaria would not have fulfilled the promise to the winner of The Voice Kids: “Totally frustrated”

The child was invited to record music with the duo

The winner of The Voice Kids 2019, Jeremiah Reisbecame the focus of news in recent days after his manager, Juny Donatoto go public to say that a promise made by Simone and Simariaat the time techniques of the participant in the program, was not fulfilled.

According to the businesswoman, Jeremias is constantly embarrassed when asked by fans if one day he will record a song with Simone and Simaria. The sisters would have made this promise during the backstage of the show and to this day it has not been released.

“This charge frustrates him. He is totally frustrated, with low self-esteem. We’re messing with a teenager’s feelings”, the woman told NaTelinha. At the time, the duo even gave an interview talking about the case: “Since you gave us this wonderful gift, which was to have lived these incredible days, of great wisdom, of great joy, we both want to offer you a gift. Whoever wins today will record a song with Simone and Simaria”, said Simaria.

The businesswoman continues, saying that Jeremias is still waiting for a musical partnership with the country singers: “Coleguinhas made a promise to him on national television to record a song. They never said anything again. No more feedback“, ends.

