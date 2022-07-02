six suspected cases were ruled out in Ceará

Four suspected cases of Monkeypox (monkey pox) were discarded in Ceará. Two cases that were under investigation had already been discarded, according to the Ceará Health Department (Sesa). In all, until this Thursday, 30, six cases were discarded.

The patient with a confirmed case is 35 years old and lives in Fortaleza. He was in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, cities that have already registered confirmed cases.

17 suspected cases have already been reported in Ceará. According to the folder, the cases discarded in the laboratory are from the municipalities of Fortaleza (1) , Maracanaú (1), Cedro (1), São Gonçalo do Amarante (1), Caridade (1) and Ocara (1).

Another 10 are still under investigation. Patients still suspected of having monkeypox are residents of the cities of Fortaleza (7), Caucaia (1), Juazeiro do Norte (1) and Russas (1).

Sesa guarantees that, in all notifications, the recommended measures were applied. Such as “isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in process”.

What do we know about the disease?

How is it transmitted?

– Mainly through large respiratory droplets. As droplets cannot travel far, prolonged personal contact is required;

– Body fluids, contact with an injury or indirect contact with the material of the injury;

– Through the bite of animals that carry the virus or consumption of these.

How to prevent yourself?

– Avoiding contact with people with a suspicious case and objects that these people have used, as well as animals that may be sick; – Use of a protective mask and distancing.

What are the main symptoms?

– The disease has an incubation period that can vary from 5 to 21 days;

– The febrile stage of the disease usually lasts from 1 to 3 days (fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain and lack of energy);

– The rash stage, lasting 2 to 4 weeks (lesions progress from macules — flat-based lesions — to papules — raised, firm, painful lesions).

How serious is monkeypox?

– In addition to lower transmission, the lethality of monkeypox is also much lower compared to human smallpox. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the mortality rate of the most recently emerged disease is 3% to 6%. The mortality of human smallpox reached 30%, depending on the organ.

– In general, patients take medication only to treat symptoms such as headache and fever. More serious cases can occur in pregnant women, the elderly, children and people who have diseases that decrease immunity.

Are there vaccines available that protect against the disease?

– Vaccines against smallpox (human) also protect against monkeypox. With the eradication of the disease in the world, in 1980, the vaccine was no longer applied. People who were vaccinated more than 40 years ago against smallpox may still have some protection;

– There is still no recommendation for mass vaccination. And there are no vaccines available on the market right now. If there is an outbreak or a high frequency of cases, it may be necessary to trigger the industry for this production. (with agencies)

