Soy complex plummets on the Chicago Stock Exchange, with lows led by bran…

The declines intensified in the soybean market on the Chicago Stock Exchange and intensified aggressively this Friday afternoon (1), reaching 3% in some positions. Around 12:50 pm (Brasilia time), losses ranged from 45 to 59.75 points, with August being quoted at US$ 15.13 and November already operating below US$ 14.00, being quoted at US$ 13. .98 per bushel.

“The tight crushing margins in China and the real possibility of a global economic slowdown (high interest rates) continue to influence the sale of long positions in soybeans by investor funds, pushing down oilseed prices on the CBOT at the end of the week, despite the rising data in the North American planted area”, explains the team from Pátria Agronegócios.

The losses were still very intense among the soy derivatives in the CBOT. The loss in the most traded position of bran was 4.07% to US$ 390.30 per short ton, while oil lost 2.9% to 62.62 cents per pound.

The experts also claim that “the recent sharp drop in palm oil prices also helps to put pressure on soybeans at this time.”

Despite the reduction of the American area with soybeans pointed out by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) this Thursday (30), the market still feels the weight of demand – mainly from China – the fears of global recession, of lows – and pressure – of vegetable oils and the climate that is going well in the Corn Belt at the moment.

“Keep in mind that the weather doesn’t have to be perfect all over the US, but in the states that start with the letter I, the ‘I States’ – Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. These are the states that always drop or pull the national average Last year is a good example of this characteristic”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities.