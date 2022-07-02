Speeches and tweets by John Textor generate discussion in the program: does it help or hinder Botafogo?

shareholder of Botafogo, John Textor interacted on Twitter this Thursday in a post that joked about Neymar in Glorioso: “Why not?”. Hours later, Alvinegro would take 3 to 0 from América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. The dreams and statements of the American businessman generated discussion on the program “Seleção SporTV”.

For Paulo Vinícius Coelho, Textor’s joke about Neymar hinders more than helps. For the commentator, it is necessary to focus on the real problems of the club.

– The Textor yesterday went on Twitter to joke about Neymar and in my opinion that gets in the way. Botafogo’s joy cannot be hiring Kalou or Honda. Joy has to be champion in 2024. When Textor gets on this wave, it doesn’t help to put your feet on the ground. When he talks about a stadium, he gives a sense of grandeur, when the reality is to build and equip the CT – said PVC.

Commentator Sérgio Xavier Filho disagreed with his colleague and said that John Textor’s lines about hiring big stars are part of a strategy.

– The internship today is for a team that is fighting to stay in Serie A. It makes sense for Textor to give a fuss, try to inject confidence, as long as he holds the fire. Will he hold Luís Castro? If you get into Botafogo’s pile to dispute something big, and the fan presses and he hands over Luís Castro’s head, then it’s not worth anything. You have to stir it up and show that Botafogo has gotten big – said Xavier Filho.

PVC made another observation later.

– It has a positive aspect: Botafogo is back in the news. We spent years here without debating Botafogo – admitted PVC.