States edit agreements on fuels to avoid uniform ICMS in Brazil

Gas station / Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The states and the Federal District edited new agreements this Thursday (6/30) and adapted others to comply with an injunction issued by Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and with that they understand that they should not apply the rate ICMS uniform for all of Brazil, which was scheduled to start this Friday (7/1). The minister’s office informed the JOTA which still analyzes whether the agreements actually comply with the decision.

The states understand that they are complying with the injunction because they have already revoked Convention 16/22, object of the action under the rapporteurship of André Mendonça and, now, edited and adapted others with rules on fuel taxation.

Granted on June 17, in the records of ADI 7164, the injunction of Mendonça defined a transition phase in which the ICMS calculation basis for fuels should be fixed by the average of prices practiced in the last 60 months, as proposed in the Law Complementary 192/2022. Thus, with the new agreements, the states seek to fulfill this transition, in order to avoid the uniform rate throughout Brazil as of this Friday.

The agreements were edited through the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) and published this Friday in the Federal Official Gazette.

In addition, this Friday, Minister Rosa Weber informed that she will not decide to grant an injunction on a request from the states in the records of another action that discusses taxation on fuels. This is ADI 7,195, reported by the magistrate. In this action, the federation entities asked for the suspension of Complementary Law 194/2022, which defines that fuel, electricity, communications and public transport are essential. As a result, the law limits ICMS on these goods and services to the rate applied by states and the Federal District to operations in general. In practice, this rate varies from 17% to 18%.

O JOTA exclusively obtained data from the federal government with an estimate of how much should be the reduction in the average price of fuels in the states with the complementary law 194/2022 and the decision of Minister André Mendonça in ADI 7,164.

Gasoline, gas and diesel operations

One of the agreements edited this Thursday by the states and the Federal District was 82/22. The document determines that the ICMS calculation basis for operations with common automotive gasoline (GAC), premium automotive gasoline (GAP) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG/P13 and LPG) will be, in each state and in the Federal District, the moving average of the average prices charged to final consumers in the 60 months prior to their establishment. The new rule for gasoline and gas is valid until September 30, 2022 or until a new decision by the STF.

The states and the Federal District had already published an agreement applying this calculation basis to diesel, but the rule did not cover gasoline and LPG. Thus, the federative entities were partially complying with the decision of Minister André Mendonça, and, according to sources consulted by the JOTAthis would cause the uniform ICMS rate to be applied throughout Brazil as of today.

With regard to diesel operations, through Convention 84/22, the states made it clear that the definition for the ICMS calculation basis to be the moving average of the average prices charged to the final consumer in the 60 months prior to its fixation seeks to comply with the provisions of Complementary Law 192/22, in order to also comply with the determination of Minister André Mendonça.

For diesel, the calculation base frozen in the last 60 months is valid until December 31, 2022. In practice, with the average base of the last five years, the tendency is for the ICMS on fuels to be lower, with a reduction in prices final costumer.

Fuel actions

With the agreements, the states hope to gain time and obtain other decisions in the actions that are under the rapporteurship of Rosa Weber and Gilmar Mendes. In addition to ADI 7164, three other actions are being processed in the STF that discuss the ICMS rate on fuels. These are ADI 7191, ADPF 984 and ADI 7195.

In ADI 7164, reported by Minister André Mendonça, the Union questioned the constitutionality of Convention 16/22, through which the states sought to adapt to the rules of LC 192/22. As the agreement was canceled by the states, the action must lose its object. Meanwhile, the discussion continues around the injunction granted by Mendonça for the rates to be uniform throughout Brazil as of this Friday – an imbroglio that culminated in the edition of new agreements by the states.

Through ADI 7191, the states question provisions of LC 192/22, which changed the ICMS system for fuels and provided for the collection of a fixed rate per unit of measure (ad rem rate), instead of being a percentage (ad valorem rate) ) on the average price of fuel. The rapporteur is Minister Gilmar Mendes, and the action is awaiting judgment.

In ADPF 984, the Union seeks to limit the ICMS rate on fuels, in the 26 states and the Federal District, to the one set for operations in general, which ranges from 17% to 18%, depending on the state. The rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, held a conciliation hearing between states and the Union last Tuesday (28/6), in which the states made a series of requests. The Union asked for 30 days to respond to the requests.

Finally, in ADI 7195, the states and the Federal District question the constitutionality of LC 194/22, which defines that fuel, electricity, communications and public transport are essential. As a result, the complementary law limits ICMS on these goods and services to the average rate applied by the federative units on operations in general. In practice, this rate varies from 17% to 18%.

This Friday, the rapporteur of the action, Minister Rosa Weber, informed that she will not decide to injunction the request of the federative entities to suspend LC 194/22.