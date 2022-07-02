STF passes over the Minas Gerais Assembly and authorizes the State to join the RRF

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Kassio Nunes Marques, ignored the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais and granted the government of Minas Gerais authorization to join the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF).

The agenda, defended by the Zema government as the only solution to the state’s debt of about R$140 billion with the Union, had been awaiting authorization from ALMG since 2019 and had not yet been voted on. In a decision published this Friday (1st), Nunes Marques pointed out that the Mineiro Legislature acts with inertia in not voting on the project sent by the government and that its decision comes to resolve what he classified as an institutional blockage between Executive and Legislative.

“Supplying the inertia of the Legislative House, considering that the requirement of art. 3, V, of Decree no. 10,681, of April 20, 2021; and make it possible for the State of Minas Gerais, if still convenient, to proceed with the adoption of legal and administrative measures, with a view to formalizing a request for adhesion to the RRF, whose approval or denial will be within the competence of the Ministry of Economy”, he granted.

With Nunes Marques’ decision, Zema will now be able to negotiate the terms of the RRF directly with the Ministry of Economy. The government of Minas had filed a lawsuit in the STF after failing to obtain approval from ALMG to join the regime. The matter is ready to be voted on in the plenary and is being processed in an urgent basis in the House, without the deputies focusing on the subject.

The president of ALMG, deputy Agostinho Patrus (PSD), has already publicly declared that he is against accession. He and part of the deputies believe that by joining the RRF, Minas would have to follow some counterparts that could harm the economic development of the State, such as, for example, freezing the salaries of civil servants and new hires for the public service, and freezing also of investment in public policies. Already the Tiradentes Palace argues that the RRF would be the solution for the state to refinance the debt with the Union.

This is the second decision from the STF, in the same week, in favor of the government of Minas regarding the RRF. Last Tuesday (28), the STF minister, Luis Roberto Barroso, maintained the suspension of the payment of debt installments, but determined that the state would follow the counterparts provided for in the RRF without having to join the regime.

The installments of the State’s debt with the Union are not being paid due to thresholds achieved during the Pimentel(PT) government. In October of last year, Minister Barroso granted a period of six months for Minas to adhere to the RRF, otherwise the injunctions would be revoked.

injunction

Minister Nunes Marques, when justifying the decision, points out the state’s financial situation. According to him, Minas is experiencing a situation of fiscal shortage and highlights the “danger” that there is in the delay in evaluating the agenda.

In addition, the minister also recalls that the project is being processed on an urgent basis at the ALMG, and as it has not yet been voted on, “it suggests that the legislature is omitting to consider the matter’.

“The extraordinary circumstances narrated suggest the failure of the Minas Gerais Legislative House to consider Bill No. 1,202/2019, which, even after being resubmitted, had, once again, expired the urgency period. The 45 days expired on 24 June 2022, again without any response from ALMG,” the decision reads.

answers

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Agostinho Patrus, was contacted through the press office to comment on the decision, however, until the publication of the matter, he had not yet returned.

The Minas Gerais Legislature was also approached for comment, but did not respond.

The Executive, through the advisory, stated that it would not comment on the decision.

Know what is RRF

The RRF was created to provide States with serious financial imbalances with instruments to adjust their accounts. In 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a new law that brought changes to the 2017 text. The project stipulates flexibility in privatizations and that states in a more severe situation can adhere to the RRF for nine years, instead of six. Currently, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Rio Grande Sul and Goiás joined the regime.

States that choose to adhere to the regime must follow a series of counterparts during the effective time of the policy. Among the prohibitions provided for in article 8 of Complementary Law 159/2017, the one that defines the RRF, are, for example, the holding of new public tenders, increases in the salary of civil servants, hiring of civil servants by public entities and changes in rates or tax calculation bases that imply a reduction in collection.