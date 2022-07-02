STF sees PEC das Bondades as an affront, but admits it is difficult to reverse | Economy

STF / Disclosure STF believes that expressive vote in the Senate harms evaluation of the PEC das Bondades in the judiciary

Approved by the Senate, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that institutes a state of emergency in Brazil until the end of the year to make room for billionaire government spending three months before the election is seen by a wing of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court. (STF) as an affront to electoral legislation and fiscal rules. The magistrates, however, consider that the expressive vote in favor of the proposal by the senators supports the measure, which should be taken into account if the Court is eventually urged to express its opinion on the matter.

This Thursday, the Senate approved, by 72 votes to 1, the so-called Electoral PEC. The measure will allow for an increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, in addition to creating a voucher worth R$1,000 for truck drivers and R$200 for taxi drivers.

A minister of the STF heard in a reserved character said that he considered that the matter “is not at all obvious”, because although there are legal restrictions for the creation of social benefits so close to an election, it is necessary to consider that the number of people going hungry in the country has increased. .

Another magistrate, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, recalls that given the delicate economic moment the country is experiencing, the opposition to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) voted in favor of the PEC.

For this group of ministers, the almost unanimous vote, with the only opposition of Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP), creates a weight for any decision that is taken by the Supreme in case the measure comes to be judicialized.

This Friday, in a press release, the Novo party said it would file a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality with the STF if the PEC also passes the Chamber. According to the note, Eduardo Ribeiro, president of the party, has already called the party to prepare the action.

“Our legal team is already working on the thesis, but the speed with which Congress makes casuistic amendments is impressive, and at the same time it is also impressively lethargic when it comes to structural reforms”, says the text.

The approval of this PEC, according to jurists, sets a dangerous and irreversible precedent, as it can allow any pretext to be used both to circumvent the electoral law and to affront the Constitution, creating an “electoral MMA. the isonomy of the dispute in this and other lawsuits, warn the experts.

