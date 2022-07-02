Still without Maicon, Santos ends preparation to face Flamengo for the Brasileirão

Santos held their first and last training session this Friday before facing Flamengo, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled for this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro.

For this game, coach Fabián Bustos must have some news after having ten absences in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo Táchira, on Wednesday, in Venezuela, for Sudamericana.

John, Lucas Barbosa and Léo Baptistão are confirmed reinforcements. Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Goulart and Marcos Leonardo should also return.

On the other hand, Maicon, Madson, Rodrigo Fernández and Sandry are still out. The defender and full-back continue to recover from muscle injuries. Both are already in physical transition, but have not yet returned to training with the cast.

The Uruguayan midfielder is suspended, while Menino da Vila still cannot enter the field as the CBF protocol establishes that players infected by covid-19 can return to play in official matches only on the seventh day after becoming positive for the disease. He was diagnosed with the virus on June 27 and is already negative.

Thus, a possible lineup is with: João Paulo; Auro, Velázquez (Kaiky), Bauermann and Lucas Pires (Felipe Jonatan); Camacho, Zanocelo and Jhojan Julio (Bruno Oliveira); Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão.

Santos arrives under pressure for the duel with the Cariocas. The team has only one victory in the last 11 engagements. In addition to the triumph, there are eight draws and two defeats.

At the moment, Peixe is in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, with 19 points, one more than Flamengo, which appears in ninth.

Leave your comment