Stranger Things 4 stumbles, but finds strength in love

It only took a few months of tranquility, dealing with only mundane problems, for Will (Noah Schnapp) went from being an absolute victim of the Upside Down to a mere supporting player in Stranger Things. Even so, it is he who stars in one of the most touching scenes of the fourth season. With no ambition for grandeur, no monstrous threat along the way, the teenager shows all his courage when he heartbrokenly advises Mike (Finn Wolfhard) about your relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). And, as if his tears weren’t enough to account for his vulnerability, Jonathan’s furtive glances (Charlie Heaton) in the rearview mirror how much it hurts the younger brother to reach out to his best friend in that way.

As simple as it may seem, this dialogue, so genuine, sums up very well the strength of the series from Netflix: amidst all that avalanche of nostalgic references and pyrotechnics, the trump card of Stranger Things it’s really in the love these characters feel for each other, in all its forms. It doesn’t matter who they face, whether a three-headed dragon or an enemy from another dimension, it’s their union that keeps them moving forward, as well as keeping the viewer’s interest alive to accompany them. It’s bold, therefore, that the Duffer brothers chose to put virtually all of those relationships in check in season four. A welcome risk and one that resulted, yes, in great arcs, but that was not a guarantee of a full result.

Conceptually, the deconstruction of these hitherto unshakable relationships was very smart. By drawing on the geographic and emotional distances that came as a result of the Battle at Starcourt, Stranger Things he put his heroes on the couch, facing all the traumas they had accumulated since the discovery of the Upside Down. The dynamic, unheard of so far, brought a very relevant maturity to the series, not only for recognizing that no one can come out unscathed after so much bloodshed, but also for not trying to disguise the undeniable fact that no one in that cast is more child. They’ve grown up, and better than being in denial is taking advantage of it.

With each of the protagonists on particular internal journeys, the show has set the ideal backdrop for introducing its greatest threat. After all, without functional communication and Eleven’s powers, the stakes are naturally higher. However, the Duffer brothers went further. Creating Vecna ​​along the lines of Freddy Krueger, the creators honed the central theme of the season and, at the same time, found the support they needed to take another step in the series’ escalation of terror. No wonder Vecna ​​spares neither victim nor spectator of his cruelty. He revels in every nightmare he creates, and the audience has a captive chair to watch all the squirming bodies as he gets closer to victory.

As a side effect, however, the group’s dissonance affects the fluidity of the episodes. See, to reconcile so many simultaneous narrative lines, Stranger Things it operates on the constant break of rhythm, that is, it develops a situation and, as soon as it erupts, it changes its core in an attempt to keep the tension always high. Unfortunately, this is a plan that only works on paper. Because if, on the one hand, what happens in Hawkins is indeed distressing and boiling, the same cannot be said of the plot that unfolds in Russia. And to explain this distinction is very simple: a nucleus contributes to the construction of the universe of Stranger Things and the other just gets in the way.

I can’t understand why the Duffer brothers decided to save Hopper (David Harbor). In addition to taking the weight of his sacrifice in the third season, so beautiful after stressing his desire to live next to Joyce (Winona Ryder), there’s no reason to justify all your fighting inside the gulag: no new discovery about the Upside Down, no substantial character development. In reality, what happens is the opposite. In yet another attempt to elevate the former Hawkins deputy to one of those traditional 1980s tough heroes, Stranger Things he invests in action scenes without much urgency and in an artificial monologue about his past that not only doesn’t add up, but ends up sacrificing Joyce’s heroism. Suddenly, the woman who did everything she could to save her son from monsters from another dimension is left to grimace while everyone else, including Murray (Brett Gelman), saves the day. So instead of it being good news to see him alive, Hopper ultimately becomes a nuisance to season four.

As if that weren’t enough, the division of the group still reflects on the excessive use of the discursive to account for the mythology itself. Put Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) to have epiphanies about the Upside Down, for example, has some use, as it makes the viewer more distracted to know what is at stake. But the repetition of Vecna’s chatter à la villain de Scooby Doo only demonstrates the lack of skill Stranger Things to reconcile the responses to the plot, something that even the considerably longer duration of the episodes was able to soften.

Still, the balance of the Duffer brothers’ boldness was positive. That’s because, as fickle as it may have been, Stranger Things he never took his eyes off what is intrinsic to him, that is, the love between his protagonists. The separation was, therefore, more than a trigger to expand his universe, but an emphasis on the potency of old and, why not, new friendships. Therefore, the scene Sadie Sink running towards friends to the sound of Kate Bush it is not beautiful only in the aesthetic sense of the thing. It’s genuine and deep, just like the simple dialogue between Will and Mike, or the brotherly relationship between newcomer Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Dustin. Deep down, the show benefits from the special effects, but the truth is that what revives the charm of the first season is having a gentle look at its protagonists – even if, in the end, on a bittersweet tone.