Streaming: 11 tips for series and movies that debut in July – Cultura

Welcome to July, the seventh month of the year, the first of the second semester, or as Leandro Karnal said in his column this week in Estadão, “the beginning of the end”. The year may even be turning the curve to end, but streaming services continue to bet on premieres and news. And so as not to leave anyone adrift when choosing what to see, the notebook 2 has made its selection of bets among the main services.

One of the main ones is the debut of The Terminal List at the Amazon Prime Videoseries with Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, taylor kitsch. There’s also the arrival of the movies Spencerthat has Kristen Stewart in the role of Lady Di, and Gucci Housewith Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. At the Disney+ has the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. And on HBO Maxthe month will be marked by the entry in the catalog of Uncharted: Off the Mapstarring Tom Holland.

Check out the July premieres on streaming platforms

The Terminal List – 1/7 – Amazon Prime Video

The series is an adaptation of Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, and has Chris Pratt playing James Reece, a US Navy SEAL who returns home with mixed memories after his platoon is ambushed and he is the only survivor. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him. ,

Spencer – 1/7 – Amazon Prime Video

The marriage and Prince Charles cooled down a long time ago. Though divorce rumors abound, peace reigns over the Christmas festivities at the Sandringham estate. Diana, played by Kristen Stewartindicated to Oscarknows the game, but this year things will be very different.

Gucci House – 1/7 – Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by the true story of the Italian fashion empire, the film has Adam Driver as the businessman and heir of the brand, who was killed on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, played on screen by Lady Gaga.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – 7/15 – Disney+

The Wildcats head to Shallow Lake, a Californian summer camp, where they and their fellow campers will have an unforgettable summer filled with romance, sleepless nights and a taste of nature. Things heat up and cool down as they take on an all-important Frozen montage and shoot a drama-filled documentary at the same time. The series has new episodes every Wednesday.

Spider-Man – 8/7 – Disney+

Continuing its work of including all the heroes of Marvel in its catalog, the streaming service will make available the first two Spider-Man movies with Tobey Maguirein addition to the two films The spectacular Spider Manthat has Andrew Garfield playing the hero. also enters the Disney+ the film Spider-Man: Homecomingthe first of the new saga with Tom Hollandwhich is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Uncharted: Off the Map – 8/7 – HBO Max

And speaking of Tom Holland, the actor will also enter the HBO Max catalog, this time in the film derived from the game Uncharted. Nathan Drake is a young orphan who travels the world and embarks on a dangerous and mysterious crusade to find enough clues to reach Magellan’s lost gold and, in the process, find his brother. On the way he meets Victor Sullivan, a mysterious man with a talent for stealing, who brings him news of his brother. The cast also includes Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

Morbius – 1/7 – HBO Max

And speaking of a hero, or rather a villain of the superhero universe, there is the entry of Morbius in the catalog on HBO Max. Derived from Spider-Man, Jared Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius who is seriously ill from a strange blood disorder. Determined to save his life and that of others who suffer the same fate, he makes a desperate gamble, finding a way not only to cure the disease, but to give it strength and unimaginable powers. All this at a terrible cost: an uncontrollable thirst for human blood.

Fog Peak – 3/7 – HBO Max

The second season of the national series shows the future of the cannabis industry in a fictional São Paulo in which the use and trade of marijuana were legalized. With general direction by Quico Meirelles, the new season announces an imminent conflict between the main characters, drawing the fine line between right and wrong. Episodes will be released weekly on the platform.

Santa Evita – 7/26 – Star+

Santa Evita is a seven-part fiction based on the best-selling book of the same name by Argentine writer Tomás Eloy Martínez and follows the intriguing story of Eva Perón’s embalmed body. Evita died, but her body stayed three years waiting for the construction of a monument that was never built.

BIOS. Lives That Marked Yours: Titans Episode – 7/29 – Star+

Acclaimed documentary series from the National Geographic Original Productions label, it reconstructs the history of the most outstanding personalities of Latin American popular culture. In this episode, the documentary covers the work of the Titãs with access to archival material and exclusive interviews that reveal unprecedented occasions, all under the command of Sarah Oliveira.

Crimes of the Future – Mubi – 7/29

The shocking return of David Conenberg to body horror arrives at mubi with exclusivity. The film that was in the competitive show at Cannes in 2022 and stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, as well as Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart. Crimes of the Future promises to raise your adrenaline levels.