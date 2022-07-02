Student is arrested for sending ‘nudes’ of colleague in whatsapp group, in Minas

An 18-year-old was arrested for having photographed the private parts of a hidden classmate and sent the photo to a Whatsapp group in Montes Claros, in the north of Minas Gerais. He even threatened the victim. The case took place this Thursday (30).

According to the Military Police, the 21-year-old fired the car at the Benjamin Versiane dos Anjos State School claiming that an intimate photo of her had been released in a Whatsapp group with several boys from the institution. The suspect took the photo from under his wallet. The image shows the young woman’s thighs and genitals.

The student had access to the image through the social network and found out who was the suspect in the disclosure. The student went to question the young man and he denied having taken the photo and even threatened to throw a plate at the victim’s head. The two were in the school cafeteria when the argument broke out.

The student said that the suspect has a habit of taking pictures of other students and making fun of them in Whatsapp groups. The young woman notified the school’s supervision of the incident and the Military Police were called.

The suspect confessed to the crime to police and had his cell phone seized. He was sent along with the device to the Civil Police Station of the city, where the crime will be investigated.

