Taís Lopes gets emotional when saying goodbye to CE2: ‘where I had the opportunity to print my identity’ – Verso

On the night of this Friday (1st), the presenter Taís Lopes was moved to say goodbye to the CETV 2nd Editiona television news program that he ran for a year and a half at TV Verdes Mares.

The journalist now takes on the challenge of leading the presentation of CETV 1st Edition alongside Leal Mota Filho, with whom she has shared the bench for almost six years at the Good morning Ceará. Journalist Nádia Barros also changed her schedule and will now be the anchor and editor-in-chief of CE2.

Regarding the time she spent bringing information to the people of Ceará on the nights of CE2, the communicator was grateful for the opportunity to express her identity and teamwork.

Taís Lopes Presenter of TV Verdes Mares Here I had the opportunity to print my identity, to bring my way of taking the news more lightly. Now, I’m off to a new challenge. Starting on Monday, I’ll accompany you at lunchtime with my colleague and friend Leal Mota Filho at CE1. To my teammates, thank you so much for the partnership in this almost 1 year and a half of CE2. You are now in excellent hands with my dear Nádia Barros

On Instagram, the presenter also took the opportunity to say goodbye to her colleagues and invite the public to follow the news on the screen of the TV Verdes Mares.

Changes in TV news

Starting this Monday (4), together with Globo’s ‘Super Manhãs’, the Ceará affiliate implements the changes in the presentations of the local news programs, Bom Dia Ceará, CETV 1st Edition (CE1) and CETV 2nd Edition (CE2).

One of the highlights is the debut of reporter Halisson Ferreira in the presentation of Bom Dia Ceará alongside the veteran Raíssa Câmara. He takes the place of Leal Mota Filho, who takes charge of CE1 alongside Taís Lopes.

Still on Bom Dia, another novelty is the arrival of Caio Ricard to present the Bloco do Esporte in the morning, formerly led by Juscelino Filho, who is now dedicated to Globo Esporte CE and the website GE.com. Bárbara Sena, in turn, continues to provide information on the public, climate and traffic in Ceará.

The news on TV Verdes Mares comes on the heels of TV Globo’s new programming. The changes debut on Monday (4), when Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares take over the presentation of ‘Encontro’ in a new schedule, right after ‘Bom Dia Brasil’.

‘Mais Você’, with Ana Maria Braga, will be broadcast afterwards. The morning schedule ends with local TV news that will start at 11:45 am across the country.