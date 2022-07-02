Tatá Werneck pays health insurance for Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola

Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of A Grande Família, thanked Tatá Werneck for his financial support after begging for help to receive medical care. The actor revealed on his social networks that the Globo artist paid for the health plan and that she will be able to undergo surgery to treat a fistula in the urethra.

“I want to thank Tatá Werneck, who got the health plan for me, but I am looking forward to being hospitalized soon to have this surgery and then I have two more months of recovery, then I will need more help, which I will go back to work, God willing, very soon, better, I’m going to dye my hair, get the prettiest face for everyone, I just don’t order pastel, because I don’t make pastel anymore. I want to do other things in my life,” Oliveira said on Instagram.

pouting He was immortalized as Beiçolareproduction Marcos_Oliveira_5 Actor is recognized for his role as Beçola, in A Grande FamíliaReproduction / Social networks Marcos_Oliveira_1 Marcos Oliveira in God Save the KingReproduction / Social networks Marcos_Oliveira_3 Oliveira is in poor healthReproduction / Social networks Marcos_Oliveira_4 Diabetic with a fistula between the prostate and the bladder and a recent infarction Reproduction / Social networks 0

Tatá worked with the actor on the soap opera Deus Salve o Rei, in 2018, and offered to pay for his former colleague’s surgery. He declared that, after the operation at Hospital Souza Aguiar, in Rio de Janeiro, he will undergo physiotherapy sessions and will need to be monitored for a year, but that he will be able to work during that period.

Marcos Oliveira has been waiting for the operation since January. He reports financial difficulties and has released his Pix key for donations.

