Tax cuts begin to lower the price of gasoline at gas stations

posted on 07/02/2022 06:00



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The tax reduction continues to bring down fuel prices and reached R$ 6.43 at some dealers in Brasília. This was the amount charged per liter of gasoline at a gas station next to the Palácio do Buriti. According to the president of Sindicobustíveis-DF, Paulo Tavares, the drop is due to the zeroing of PIS/Cofins, which are federal taxes, and the reduction of ICMS, a state tax.

He noted that Complementary Law 192/2022 determined the calculation of ICMS based on the average of the last 60 months. The law also defined that the ICMS will be levied on fuels only once, with a single rate at the national level.

The measure was challenged by the states in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On June 17, Minister André Mendonça reaffirmed the validity of the law, which came into force yesterday. The governors, however, appealed.

The president of Sindicobustíveis-DF, recalled that, in the case of federal taxes, the reduction is valid only until December 31. In January of next year, the price goes back,” he said. “We also have the drop due to ICMS, that is, the government started to collect less R$ 0.50 per liter of gasoline from today.”

Tavares explained that, so far, the impact of falling tax rates is around R$ 1. “The fall will depend on the distributor passing everything on to resellers, and inventories,” he said. “Now, whether it will continue to fall or not depends on the STF.”

According to the president of Sindicobustíveis-DF, if the STF judges that the Complementary Law is unconstitutional, because it forces governors to have a single ICMS rate, there will be no further price drops. “But if he says it’s constitutional, prices will drop another R$ 0.40, that is, gasoline can be between R$ 5.99 and R$ 6.50, depending on the dealer.”

According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), at the national level, the price of a liter of gasoline dropped from the historic record of R$ 7,390, last week, to R$ 7,127. The average price in São Paulo went from R$6,974 to R$6,697 in the last two weeks. In Goiás, there was also a reduction in gasoline: from R$ 7,478 to R$ 7,078.