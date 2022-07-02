Technique reverses aggressiveness of pancreatic cancer

posted on 06/30/2022 06:00



(credit: KGH/Disclosure)

Scientists at the Cancer Research Institute in London have identified a molecule that helps transform potentially treatable pancreatic cancer cells into a more aggressive form of the disease. The study, published in the journal Nature, could pave the way for the treatment of one of the most lethal tumors in the world, the seventh leading cause of cancer death in Brazil.

The researchers demonstrated that the so-called Grem1 is an essential part of the mechanism that allows diseased cells to spread and grow in the body. In the study, carried out with rodents, it was possible to manipulate the levels of the protein, reversing the ability of cancerous structures to transform into a more aggressive subtype, responsible for 90% of pancreatic tumor cases. The treatments available today are ineffective, with less than 5% survival at five years.

“The diagnosis of the vast majority of cases of tumor in the pancreas is made late, with the disease already advanced, and even disseminated to the lymph nodes and other organs. Mirian Cristina da Silva, from Oncoclínicas Brasília. According to the British researchers, precisely by preventing this spread, the manipulation of Grem1 could lead to the development of new drugs, if the effect is replicated in humans.





no metastasis

The scientists carried out tests on both mice and organoids — cell complexes that reproduce the function of an organ (in this case, the pancreas). By turning off the gene that regulates Grem1, the tumor cells became invasive and, within 10 days, turned into the lethal subtype, spreading to other tissues. In 90% of rodents with non-active Grem1, the cancer has also spread to the liver. In those with normal levels of the protein, the percentage was 15%.

The researchers then demonstrated that increasing levels of Grem1 can stave off the aggressiveness of pancreatic cancer, also reducing the risk of metastasis. In addition, they found that another protein, called BMP2, is involved in the regulation of the first, suggesting that together they are responsible for the behavior of pancreatic cancer cells.

While acknowledging that the study is at an early stage, the researchers were excited about the findings, which need to be confirmed and tested several times before a treatment is possible. “We have shown that it is possible to regress aggressive tumors to a state that makes them easier to treat. By better understanding what drives the aggressive spread of pancreatic cancer, we now hope to exploit this knowledge and identify ways to make the disease less aggressive.” and more treatable,” said the study’s senior author, Axel Behrens, who leads the British institute’s stem cell team.

For oncologist Mirian Cristina da Silva, the work is promising: “Although the data are preliminary, they bring us paths to new ways of regulating the growth and differentiation of pancreatic cancer.”