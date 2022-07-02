Technoblade, popular Minecraft YouTuber, dies at 23 | Pop & Art

Technoblade, a popular YouTuber and Minecraft content creator, has died aged 23, a year after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In an emotional video posted on Youtube on Thursday (30), Technoblade’s father said that “he was the most amazing boy anyone could ask for”.

The video even features the father reading some posthumous messages from Technoblade to his fans. According to him, the youtuber’s final message was recorded about eight hours before his death.

“Hello. If you’re watching this, I’m dead. Thank you for all your support of my content over the years. If I had another hundred more lives, I would choose to be Technoblade again every new day, because those were the days happiest in my life”, says the young man.

Technoblade, whose real name was Alex, had around 10.8 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and wore an avatar of a little pig with a crown.

In the statement about his death, the family said that “the last year has been a lot of difficult times as he battled with stage 4 cancer. But he didn’t complain and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to win, even though he knew it was almost impossible”.