“Thanks for selling cheap”, says Nayib Bukele – Money Times

the president of El SalvadorNayib Bukele, announced this Thursday (30) evening in his twitter which took advantage of the recent fall in the Bitcoin (BTC) below $20,000 to accumulate more units.

El Salvador bought today 80 #BTC up to $19,000 each!#Bitcoin is the future! Thank you for selling cheap 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZHwr0Ln1Ze — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 1, 2022

The president still mocks in his post: “Thanks for selling cheap”.

The country located in Latin America was the first to define bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has been facing strong criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Investment in the currency comes from public funds and is linked to the treasury of El Salvador. In this fall in the market, since the beginning of the year.

Prior to the takeover, El Salvador was already experiencing a -53% drop in its Bitcoin with an average purchase price of $45,908. Now, the country’s median price is $43,000.

IMF Criticism

The IMF’s criticism of El Salvador began in 2021, but grew stronger in January 2022, when the institution’s executive board pressured the country to reverse the decision to make the cryptocurrency a legal tender, citing financial risks and possible new liabilities for the local economy.

In a report, the entity’s directors highlighted the existence of “major risks associated with the use of Bitcoin in financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection”, in addition to tax liabilities.

By sticking to the decision, and moving forward, Bukele jeopardized the possibility of international financing.

El Salvador’s short-term debt is on the rise, reaching $2.6 billion last month, up 7.4% from 2021 and 34.4% up from May 2020.

It’s not just El Salvador that is buying bitcoin

This Wednesday (29), the CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, also announced the purchase of another 480 BTC.

Both recently announced massive purchases of the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Saylor also shared on Twitter about the company acquiring each BTC for an average price of R$108,900 (US$20,817).

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.