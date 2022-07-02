The day I had lunch with Chico Xavier and a daughter of Silvio Santos







Chico Xavier is still studied and revered two decades after his death Photo: reproduction

Year 2001. I was chosen by the direction of the magazine ‘Contigo’ to go to Uberaba (MG) to do a special article about Chico Xavier. They wanted a skeptical reporter, immune to the influence of the supposed mediumistic powers of the most famous promoter of Spiritism in Brazil.

The first contact was tense. Chico’s guardian, the dental surgeon Eurípedes dos Reis, who claimed to be his adopted son, received me with a defensive attack. He said he did not trust journalists because he had been the victim of lies in reports.

Having overcome the initial hostility, I took a tour of the house where the medium lived. I was impressed by the simplicity. Everything clean and tidy, with no sign of luxury. The room, with its single bed and religious images on the walls, looked like the home of a Franciscan.

Weakened, Chico no longer spoke. He needed help moving around. I squeezed his thin hand lightly. He looked at me for some time while Euripides explained the reason for my presence. A fragile, vulnerable man, apparently with little conscience. My impression would change hours later.

Invited to lunch, I joined a small group at the kitchen table. There was a couple with a girl. They were Silvia Abravanel, ‘daughter number 2’ of Silvio Santos, with her then husband, businessman Murilo Abbas, and the graceful Luana. They took their daughter, who was born with some health problems, for a consultation with Chico Xavier.

Collaborators of the medium asked me not to mention in the article the presence of the relatives of the presenter and owner of SBT. I agreed to secrecy out of respect for the child. We all ate salad, rice, beans, pasta and chicken. Chico was sitting between us, being fed with the help of a volunteer from his social works.

Hours later, I was at Casa da Prece to follow a psychographic session open to the public. I stood by the mediums’ table. The space was packed. There were dozens of people leaning out of windows and outside.

That almost motionless Chico that I had seen a little earlier was now gathering strength to receive messages from the disincarnate. Every time a mother, a father, someone corroded by the longing for grief, recognized the words read on the sheets of paper filled in at the time, an explosion of emotion took over the place. Murmurs, tears, chorus of “thank God”.

On my way back to the newsroom, in São Paulo, the magazine’s director asked my verdict on Chico Xavier. “It’s all true,” I replied, betraying my familiar skepticism. I was 23 years old. From that experience, I came to respect people’s faith more and those who use their mediumship for good.

celebrity pilgrimage

Over the decades, hundreds of artists traveled to Uberaba to meet Chico Xavier and seek advice from him. The list of believers includes Roberto Carlos, Xuxa, the late Gugu, Vera Fischer and former president Collor.

One of the most famous real stories was carried out by actress and comedian Nair Bello (1931-2007). She lost a son, Manoel, 20, in a car accident in 1975.

Some time later, she was with her husband, Irineu, in front of the medium. He psychographed a letter from the boy. Nair has said countless times in interviews that that message helped her endure the pain of grief.

Chico Xavier died at the age of 92 on June 30, 2002, the day the team won the fifth championship in the Japan Cup. He left at a time of celebration for the Brazilians, as he had predicted.

His legacy lives on: almost 500 books on spirituality, hundreds of disciples, thousands of families benefited by his mediumistic activity, philanthropic work still existing in his Casa da Prece.