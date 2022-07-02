The meeting of Machado de Assis and Daniel Silveira at the National Library – 07/02/2022

It is difficult to understand the reasons that led the president of the National Library to honor with the Medal of the Order of Merit of the Book a group of Bolsonarist radicals, these people as fond of reading as Lima Barreto was intimate with shotguns.

Obviously, the order came from above. If the intention was to gloat with the “left” (this is how Bolsonarism classifies any group that minimally admires the culture), just imagine the moment of the ceremony to conclude: it backfired miserably.

Whoever doubts, close your eyes and try to reconstruct the moment when the marombado deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) entered the National Library (certainly for the first time). Vain, he must have imagined himself above the dried meat, not suspecting that the authors who populate the books stored there were watching him, mocking.

Machado de Assis certainly repeated to himself, on a shelf, the phrase he wrote in an 1861 chronicle in the Diário do Rio de Janeiro: “In our country, vulgarity is a title, mediocrity a coat of arms.”

There can be no greater proof of Machado’s thesis than the pumped-up parliamentarian.

Another deputy, Hélio Lopes, who is proud to be called Hélio Bolsonaro by the President of the Republic and voters, received the medal. About this silent character, the talented chronicler Marques Rebelo may have commented in whispers, from inside a book: “I prefer to have only a piece of an intelligent man, than a completely insipid man”. Marked by the insipidity from head to toe, Hélio could not have disagreed if he had heard the phrase.

Deputy Alexandre Ramagem was another Bolsonarista to become a commander. To him, from a corner of the library, the Irishman George Bernard Shaw may well have dedicated the statement that “democracy often means power in the hands of an incompetent majority.” You are completely right.

Finally, the guru of the extreme right, Olavo de Carvalho, was honored in memorian yesterday afternoon. Idolized by some fanatics, wherever he is, he may pass through the sieve of the truly brilliant Millôr Fernandes.

In the other world, perhaps Millôr bumped into Olavo to sarcastically teach him the secret he learned in life: “The worst thing is not dying. It’s not being able to shoo away the flies.”

We will never know with what expletives the astrologer from Virginia, who took himself so seriously, responded to the provocation.