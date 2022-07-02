The most recommended stocks by analysts to buy in July; Vale leads, BB and Multiplan leave the list

High inflation, higher interest rates and fears of global recession. The bombastic combination set off the siren of risk aversion and the Ibovespa plunged 11.5% in June, to 98,542 points. In addition to the symbolic mark of 100,000 points, the Brazilian stock exchange also lost the annual gain that it had accumulated until May. Interestingly, the variation was positive by 6% and, at the end of the semester, the loss was in the same house (5.99%), according to data from Economatica.

In the midst of strong emotions, brokerages monitored by the InfoMoney made more exchanges in the recommended papers in July (26% of the total, against 18% last month), but, in the end, the list of highlights remains concentrated in commodities and banks.

Vale (VALE3) returned to some portfolios and remains at the top of the preferences, with eight entries overall. Petrobras PN (PETR4) and Suzano (SUZB3) appear right after, sharing the second position of the list with six choices, each one, by the specialists.

The third block includes financial institutions, with BTG Pactual Unit (BPAC11) and Itaú Unibanco PN (ITUB4) tied for five nominations.

In comparison with June, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Multiplan (MULT3) left the list of highlights.

In a monthly strategy report, Ágora Investimentos highlights that inflation is a worldwide phenomenon and the measures to combat it are the same, which indicates a synchronized movement of high interest rates around the planet.

In Brazil, the broker assesses that the first half of the year was good in terms of economic activity, boosted by factors such as normalization of services, fiscal stimulus, high commodity prices and better employment figures. “This resilience was surprising, but we also know that the impact of high interest rates comes with a delay – and this is expected for the second half of the year”, ponders the institution.

With an eye on the coming months, the institution understands that this is not the time for investors to take unnecessary risks, and should prioritize quality assets, shares of companies with greater liquidity (such as blue chips) low indebtedness, resilience and good governance.

O InfoMoney analyzes every month the recommended portfolios of ten brokers, pointing out the five companies most cited by experts. The number may be higher if there is a tie – as happened last month. See below the five most indicated stocks for this month, the number of recommendations and the performance of each stock in the accumulated of June, in 2022 and in 12 months:

ticker Company number of recommendations return in june Return in 2022 Return in 12 months VALE3 OK 8 -11.19 1.98 -22.51 PETR4 Petrobras 6 -7.09 19.58 37.59 SUZB3 Suzano SA 6 -7.12 -15.38 -14.96 BPAC11 BTG Pactual 5 -11.96 7.08 -25.66 ITUB4 Itau Unibanco 5 -13.28 8.73 -5.53 Ibovespa -11.50 -5.10 -21.90

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and economics

Check now the highlights of each of the companies selected for July, according to reports released by the brokerages.

The mining company not only maintained its position as the most recommended by experts, but also increased its share in relation to the total sample. This month, Vale appears in eight of the ten portfolios analyzed, with one more indication compared to June, as it returned to the selection made by Guide.

The company has the highest relative weight (15%) in the portfolio prepared by BTG Pactual for July, for example. In a report, the institution states that the action is one of the major beneficiaries of the reopening and reacceleration of the Chinese economy in the coming months, after a sequence of lockdowns very aggressive in the last few weeks.

“Ultimately, we are at an inflection point in China, although there are risks in the coming months, and we expect supply and demand balances to tighten,” the bank says.

BTG believes that, in the short term, iron ore prices should remain high, due to the high levels of Chinese steel production, reflecting stimulus and easing of pollution restrictions. The analysis also cites tight maritime supply, as important companies in the sector are struggling to stabilize production.

In the bank’s opinion, the mining company’s management remains highly disciplined in the allocation of capital and, therefore, believes that most of the company’s agenda should be carried out through cash returns to shareholders.

BTG estimates a dividend yield (income via dividends) of 15% for Vale this year, including in the calculation the recent announcement of a share buyback program by the company, of approximately US$ 8 billion.

At Guide, the perception is that Vale is one of the main beneficiaries of the rise in the price of ore and the dollar – since it is a strong exporter. “In addition, its products have a discount in relation to international ore and, in the event of parity between these values, the company would be able to capitalize relatively greater gains than its foreign competitors”.

Petrobras (PETR4)

The second place in the list of the most indicated for July is occupied by another giant of the Stock Exchange, Petrobras – with six appointments by analysts, the same amount obtained by Suzano.

This month, the shares of the state-owned oil company are among the novelties chosen by BB Investimentos, which justifies the novelty based on the following factors: robust operating, persistence of high oil prices, good prospects for increased production, high potential for dividends and multiple attractions.

The broker considers, however, that political risks and fluctuations in commodity prices remain on the radar.

The institution’s report says that Petrobras shares benefited from the sharp rise in oil, which began in 2021 and gained strength with the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but the improvement in results was not accompanied by a proportional rise in prices. .

“We understand that this level of discount reflects a certain caution on the part of investors due to the possible volatility related to the presidential elections, something common for state stocks in this period, especially in the current scenario of intense domestic discussions about the company’s pricing policy”, he says. the BB.

In the broker’s assessment, the oil company’s governance structure, together with the rules of the current state-owned company law, protects investors from any changes that may be unfavorable to minority shareholders, including the pricing policy.

BTG, which also recommends Petrobras in July after having withdrawn the state-owned company from its portfolio for a few months, says shares are cheap and believes the company’s fundamentals can overcome political noise.

“After a long string of CEO changes and government fuel tax cuts, we believe the political pressure on the company may ease, albeit for a short period,” the bank says.

“Combined with the expectation of an announcement of additional dividend payments in the coming weeks, this supports a more optimistic stance on the investment thesis relative to the rest of the market.”

Suzano also achieved six investment recommendations in the month, with the debut in two portfolios, Guide and BB Investimentos.

The latter recalls that Brazilian pulp exports are already up 16% this year compared to 2021, mainly as a result of the continued heated demand in the United States and Europe, in addition to tight global supply, due to logistical bottlenecks and lower production in other countries, among other issues.

Such a scenario, says the broker, has favored the implementation of successive price readjustments of pulp, including shipments to China, where consumption of the commodity remains weakened, but logistical difficulties have affected the level of stock in the country. The balance of all this is a favorable environment for Brazilian producers in price negotiations.

“We believe that this situation should continue in the short term and that, combined with a devalued exchange rate, even if partially offset by an environment of high costs, brings the prospect of good operating results for the company”, says BB.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11)

Another role that gained space in the list of highlights were the units (stock basket) of BTG Pactual, totaling five entries, one more than in June.

In a report, Santander Corretora states that its analysts recently increased the estimated target price for BTG this year, from BRL 35.00 to BRL 37.00 per unit, after incorporating into the calculations a new net profit forecast for the period, which rose from R$ 6.2 billion to R$ 7.8 billion.

“Better forecasts in corporate lending, asset management and wealth management, combined with higher equity compensation from the recent rise in interest rates, are the main factors for the changes in our estimates”, explains the institution.

Santander also recalls that, in a video conference at the beginning of June, the management of BTG reiterated the goal of reaching a ROE (return on equity) of 20% in 2022.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

With an exclusion and a debut in the recommended portfolios, Itaú Unibanco maintained the five mentions received last month and closes the list of preferred stocks for July.

XP Investimentos, which recently raised the bank’s recommendation to “buy”, included the assets in its monthly portfolio. In a report, the institution classifies the bank as a well-positioned and quality player.

“Despite the recent decline [das ações]Itaú continues to operate more efficiently among the large Brazilian banks, which puts it in a good position to navigate the challenging macroeconomic scenario that is to come”, says the analysis.

In XP’s assessment, Itaú is able to continue expanding its credit portfolio in the short term, maintaining delinquency at healthy levels, mainly due to its solid track record in previous economic cycles.

“In addition, we see good exposure to consumer credit lines, which are fast growing and therefore do not require radical changes in their portfolio mix or strategy.”

