“There is no Buzz without Woody”, says Tim Allen

Tim Allenwho was the original voice of Buzz Lightyear throughout the franchise Toy Storyrevealed that he sees no connection between his space ranger and the spin-off, lightyear. In the new animated prequel, whoever brings the character to life is Chris Evansin a story entirely separate from the events of the trilogy.

“The short answer is that I stayed out of it because it has nothing to do with [com meu personagem]”the actor told Extra (via People) in an interview given last Wednesday (29). “This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first few movies.”

Allen even revealed that when he heard about lightyear, thought it would be a live-action with “real humans”. However, he pointed out: “There is no Buzz without Woody”referred to his character’s on-screen best friend, played for years by his co-star, Tom Hanks.

The actor clarifies that he thinks the new film has a “wonderful story”, but noted that “He just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy.”

lightyear is directed by Angus MacLaneco-director of looking for dory and short Toy Story. In addition to Chris Evans in the role of the title hero, the original voice cast still has Use Fertilizer, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and James Brolinbetween others.

In Brazil, Buzz is voiced by the presenter Marcos Mion. The premiere is scheduled for June 16, 2022.

