These 5 Detox Foods Clean Your Body

THE health through food is still largely unknown to people, but those who know the power present in food understand how important a food balanced to maintain the health of the body. In this text, we show you some foods that have Detox properties so you can get to know and perform a real cleaning in your body!

Read on and find out about some of these detox foods!

Detox foods to add to your list

The best-known fruits such as lemon, acerola, orange and pineapple are rich in antioxidants. Among them, we have terpenes, which help to transform toxins.

Ginger is rich in gingerol, which is a substance responsible for producing enzymes that break down toxins in the body. It can be added to juice in the morning to give that energy.

Vegetables such as kale, broccoli, watercress and other crucifers have antioxidant and liver-protective properties.

Also known as saffron, it has properties that protect cells against harmful agents. Thus, it promotes Detox as it reduces the effect of cellular oxidations.

Green tea helps the body to detoxify, as it controls blood glucose levels and assists in metabolic functions.

The importance of water for the body

Detox foods are of great importance for the body, but water is even more important in cleaning the body’s impurities. Therefore, it is important that the amount of water needed by the body is always aligned with a healthy diet.

Well, water is the only one capable of removing all the impurities present in the body and ensuring its proper functioning.

Drink at least two liters of water a day to keep your metabolism working properly. It is worth remembering that this amount of water should be distributed throughout the day.