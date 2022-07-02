this disease can lead to cancer. See the symptoms – Metro World News Brasil

Fatty liver, also called fatty liver in the early stages, has no symptoms at first. However, with the condition worsening over time, some signs are noticeable. Fatty liver in and of itself is not a serious condition, but if left untreated, it can cause damage such as malfunctioning liver cells and also cirrhosis, and may even cause the need for a liver transplant.

main symptoms

According to the Tua Saúde website, it is possible to establish a previous diagnosis by answering the following questions. If most of the answers are yes, it is essential to seek a specialized doctor.

Loss of appetite?

Pain in the upper right side of the belly?

Swollen belly?

Whitish stools?

Frequent tiredness?

Constant headache?

Nausea and vomiting?

Yellowish color in eyes and skin?

Possible causes

It is not known for sure what the main causes are, but studies on the condition show that people who have bad eating habits, who do not practice physical activity and use alcohol in excess are more likely, in addition to people who already suffer from other diseases. diseases such as high cholesterol and diabetes.

Second Guillermo Silva, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at the Las Condes Clinic quoted in a text on the Meganotícias website, the change can also occur with advancing age. The doctor explains that, if the disease develops without proper treatment, it can turn into a condition called steatohepatitis, and may even progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer, in specific cases.

Treatment

If discovered in the early stages, liver fat can be controlled with diet, physical activity and control of the aforementioned diseases.

