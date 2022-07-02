This is the new Ferrai 296 GTB for Brazil

The Ferrari 296 GTB was presented to the domestic market, where the first units will arrive in December; see the details (Photo: Disclosure)

The model will be available for sale from December, the model has a top speed of 330 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h takes 2.9 seconds. The V6 biturbo engine delivers an output of 830 hp. The brand estimates to sell at least 20 units of the model in Brazil, prices have not yet been revealed.

Discover the details of the new Ferrari 296 GTB with a hybrid engine

Via Itália, official representative of Ferrari in Brazil, presented yesterday, June 30th, the new Ferrari 296 GTB with hybrid engine. The first units of the vehicle will land in the country in December, when prices will be officially revealed.

An average sales of 20 units of the car in the country are estimated, a high amount for a model like these.

However, the attributes of the cars are enough to believe that the brand achieves the goal with ease.

The vehicle has a 2.9-liter 120-degree V6 biturbo engine, which is supported by an electric propeller coupled between the combustion engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The combined power of the Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid is 830 hp, with 663 hp derived from the V6 engine and 164 hp from the electric motor. The total torque is 75.3 kgf, m. With this data it is clear that the vehicle is a converted racing car and homologated for the streets.

It takes just 2.9 seconds for the Ferrari 296 GTB to reach 100 km/h, while 200 km/h is reached in 7.3 seconds. The maximum speed is 330 km/h.

The electric propeller, on the other hand, has a range of 25 km, a route on which the vehicle travels without any noise or emission of C02 into the atmosphere.

Design worthy of a yellow horse vehicle

The model presented in brand red It has a body with fluid lines that generate even more the feeling of what the vehicle is capable of doing. However, there is no exaggeration, and elegance and sophistication are still pillars of the external look.

The front has Full Led headlights, integrated air ducts, and items that enhance the vehicle’s aerodynamics and efficiency. The brand’s logo is present above the hood, on the side and in the center of the wheels.

The interior also has a sporty footprint, however, without ceasing to be technological and comfortable. The F1 steering wheel has all the necessary controls for better driver access. The control panel is also fully configurable. The passenger is also integrated into the cockpit, and has access to connectivity and entertainment controls.

