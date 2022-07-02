To avoid lack of diesel, ANP changes fuel stock rules

The ANP wants to keep the level of S10 diesel stocks at 1,650 cubic meters, a volume established based on the average for May this year.

Amid the risks of diesel shortages in the country throughout the second half of 2022, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) will propose a change in regulation to increase the security of fuel supply. The decision was taken last Thursday (30) at a meeting of the board of the regulatory body.

According to the proposal, the ANP wants to maintain the level of S10 diesel stocks at 1,650 cubic meters, a volume established based on the average for May this year. For this, companies will have to carry out nine days of inventory a week. Until now, the requirement was three to five days, depending on the region of the country.

Currently, according to sources, the country’s major distributors, such as Vibra and Ipiranga, already have this average stock of around 9 days. For members of the sector, the initiative is weak, since it is the volume that is already being practiced. However, the supply sector is on “alert”.

According to the ANP, producers and distributors that have a market share of more than 8% will be obliged to adapt to the new rule, based on information referring to last year.

However, according to Valéria Amoroso Lima, executive director of downstream at the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (IBP), the measure could raise costs and make consumers even more expensive.

This requirement will be temporary, valid only between September and November.

According to the ANP estimate, the total demand for diesel for the second half of the year is 104,700 cubic meters per day. Of this amount, the minimum import must be 35% (37 thousand cubic meters per day) to be able to meet consumption, since national production will be 67.7 thousand cubic meters per day.

According to the ANP, if imports are suspended, stocks to meet the demand deficit reach 45 days.

Thus, the new rules need to undergo public consultation and hearing. Furthermore, the ANP wants to expand the information received.

Since it declared supply “on call” in March, the ANP has been monitoring inventories. Thus, at the end of May, he found that the volume reached a maximum of 1,718 cubic meters. In the last week of June, inventories were at 1,523 cubic meters, the same as in April.

