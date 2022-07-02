Tourism expects to generate 190,000 jobs in 2022 in Brazil. Compared to last year, the sector has already advanced 75%. know more

The tourism sector was one of the ones that suffered the most during the pandemic in Brazil, and also worldwide. Now, the market is finally reacting, and has announced that it should generate more than 190,000 new jobs by the end of the year. The estimate is from the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism. So, to know more about it, check it out below.

Thus, according to the confederation, the sector lost about 500,000 jobs at the beginning of the pandemic. However, since then, around 290,000 jobs have been created. But by next year, the sector is expected to be fully recovered. In March, national tourism has already advanced more than 75% in March, compared to 2021.

In addition, the reaction in the tourism sector is also reflected in the opening of companies. This year alone, there were more than 79 thousand new establishments, mainly bars, restaurants and car rental companies. In terms of revenue, the sector has also been recovering. In April, tourism was just 3% below the level seen on the eve of the health crisis.

Finally, since the beginning of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Tourism, together with other Federal Government bodies, has acted to support the tourism sector and pave the way for the resumption of activities. Thus, among the actions taken, are the guarantee of salaries and working hours to avoid layoffs, in addition to the regulation of consumer relations with clear rules regarding cancellation and rescheduling of reservations.

