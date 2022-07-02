Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider enters the Indian market

Made in collaboration with Maruti-Suzuki, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider appears as the Japanese brand’s alternative to the B-segment compact SUV segment in India.

Locally designed, the new Toyota product uses a Suzuki platform and measures 4,365 m in length, 1,795 m in width, 1,635 m in height and 2,600 m of wheelbase.

As already mentioned, the Hyrider arrives with two engines from both brands, with the Suzuki K15 being a four-cylinder 1.5 aspirated with Mild Hybrid or ISG system, in the acronym of the brand.

Using 12V system, unlike other brands that use 48V, the Hyrider’s micro-hybrid system helps the compact SUV to have 102 horsepower and 13.7 kgfm combined.

With a lithium battery, the Hyrider MHEV uses a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, with front-wheel drive.

The Hyrider HEV is a common hybrid with Toyota’s HSD system, using a 1.5-liter engine and twin-engine transaxle transmission, in addition to a lithium battery in place of nickel-metal hydride.

In this system, which can arrive in Brazil aboard another new compact SUV that Toyota will launch here, the 1.5 HSD delivers 116 horsepower and 14.3 kgfm.

Following the lines of the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Urban Cruiser Hyrider dares to do away with the front grille, which has become a glossy black frame with chrome trim.

Having dual LED daytime running lights, while the bumper has large grille and LED headlights.

Very conservative in the lines, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider has C-pillars similar to those of the Corolla Cross, while the rear has narrow LED lanterns, however, connected by a chrome frieze over the lid.

The fog lights, reversing lights and reflectors in vertical sets on the sides of the rear draw attention, while the bumper is voluminous and gives the SUV a more robust look.

Inside, the dashboard has a dual cockpit with a tube multimedia display reminiscent of Subaru cars, while the cluster is digital with lights for fuel and tachometer.

The soft coating on the dashboard is interesting, while the air conditioning is automatic only.

With driving modes, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider also has an inductive charger, sunroof and leather seats.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider – Photo Gallery