Trade balance has a surplus of US$ 8.814 billion in June

posted on 01/07/2022 16:05



(credit: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil)

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a surplus of US$ 8.814 billion in June, according to the balance sheet of the Ministry of Economy’s Foreign Trade Secretariat, released this Friday (7/1). The surplus happens when exports exceed imports. Exports totaled US$ 32.7 billion, while imports totaled US$ 23.9 billion.

Despite being positive, the trade balance is 15.4% lower than the same month last year, when the balance surplus was US$ 10.4 billion. The balance for June 2022 was the second largest for the month in the historical series, which began in 1989, only behind June 2021.





Exports from the manufacturing industry accounted for a large part of the amount, registering an increase of 38.5% in June against the same month of 2021. Agriculture, on the other hand, advanced 30.4% in the period. On the other hand, the mining and quarrying industry retreated 24.3%.

The trade flow, which is the sum of exports and imports, reached US$ 56.5 billion, an increase of 22.6% against June 2021. Asia remains the main destination for exports (US$ 14.26 billion), with China, Hong Kong and Macau leading with US$ 9.50 billion.

In the first half of the year, the trade balance had a surplus of US$ 34.2 billion, a drop of 8.2% against the same period last year. Exports rose 19.5%. Imports advanced 29.8%.

The balance projection at the end of 2022 was also revised, with a jump in imports. The trade balance for the year, according to the new estimate, should be positive at US$ 81.5 billion, compared to a projection of US$ 111.6 billion made in April.