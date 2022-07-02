Treasury Direct: if interest rates rose, why did public bond yields fall by 9% in the 1st semester?

Fixed income investors experienced a first half of strong emotions. The period between January and June was marked by successive interest rate hikes. The Selic – the basic rate of the economy – turned the year to 9.25% and since then, it has climbed another four percentage points. Last month, when the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank was held, it reached 13.25% per year.

On the one hand, those who have money left over to make new investments celebrate the high rates – which already ensure a monthly income net of income tax of 1% per month, depending on the investment. But whoever looks at the extracts from the Direct Treasury from time to time may have had a fright.

In the first half of the year, a good part of the public securities available in the Treasury Direct depreciated. The most extreme case was the IPCA + Treasury with maturity in 2045. The paper offers an interest rate, which was 5.89% per year this Thursday (30), plus the variation of inflation. Between January and June, its value dropped 9.67%.

It wasn’t the only title that lost value. The so-called unit price of the IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2055, which makes semi-annual interest payments, also dropped 2.27%, as did the IPCA+ 2035 Treasury, which dropped 2.21%.

Check the performance of public securities traded on the Treasury Direct in the table, in the month, in the semester and in the last 12 months:

Title Due date Profitability in 30 days (%) Profitability in the 1st semester 2022 (%) Profitability in 12 months (%) Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2025 -0.86 -0.2 -3.09 Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2029 -3.87 – – Selic Treasure 01/03/2025 1.09 5.58 9.34 Selic Treasure 01/03/2027 1.11 5.97 9.7 IPCA+ Treasury 08/15/2026 -0.39 4.85 6.59 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2035 -2.81 -2.21 -7.82 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2045 -5.69 -9.67 -23.1 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2032 -1.13 – – IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2040 -2.73 0.16 -3.31 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 05/15/2055 -3.5 -2.27 -8.47

Source: Direct Treasury. Considers the position on 06/30/2022. Some papers began to be traded during the semester and, therefore, do not have a history of 6 or 12 months.

The explanation for the movement lies in the mark-to-market. Anyone who buys a security on this day and keeps it in the portfolio until maturity will receive exactly the remuneration initially promised. However, this does not mean that the value of the paper remains unchanged all the time. The price moves, yes, and it is not little.

During the existence of a public security, its price is marked to market daily. It means that its value is updated depending on current trading conditions, including investor supply and demand.

One of the elements that affect the prices of public bonds are interest rates. In practice, fixed-rate and inflation-linked papers – especially long-term papers, which are more sensitive to variations – tend to depreciate when interest rates are on an upward trend. The opposite is also true: bond prices usually rise when interest rates fall. Therefore, until maturity, they may present negative profitability at times.

The Treasury IPCA + 2045, for example, cost R$ 1,147.62 on January 3, the first business day of 2022, when it offered a return of 5.25% per year to investors. This Thursday, its price was much lower: R$ 1,081.51. On the other hand, the interest rate it paid to new investors was higher, at 5.89% per year.

If, for some reason, the investor needed money today and decided to sell his IPCA+ 2045 Treasury, he would end up having a loss. But nothing would suffer if he kept the papers with him until maturity, when he would receive the remuneration contracted at the time of the investment.

The volatility of public bond prices tends to remain in the near future. In a report, Ricardo Peretti, individual strategist at Santander, indicates that the first half ended with a more negative outlook than it appeared six months earlier and different factors should weigh differently on Treasury Direct papers.

On the global front, the US economy suffering from high inflation and showing signs of slowing down leaves the market with an air “that the rest of the world will also succumb”. In the domestic scenario, however, given that the BC was one of the first to start the monetary tightening cycle, some economic indicators already suggest improvement. The IPCA-15 price index, for example, released in June, was in line with market expectations, advancing 0.69% in the monthly comparison. “Although above the level of May (0.59%), there was a reduction in the accumulated of the last 12 months, which may indicate that the peak of inflation has already occurred”, he says.

“If, on the one hand, the indication that the trajectory of local inflation is declining could bring some relief, on the other hand, doubts about the pace of interest rate hikes in the US and the consequent risk of recession there should keep assets of countries emerging markets, such as Brazil, are still under pressure”, he says.

In Peretti’s view, it is important that investors maintain a position that protects them from the still high inflation. “The suggestion continues to be an allocation to the IPCA+ Treasury, which presents the duration [prazo até o vencimento] relatively shorter, opting for the 2026 maturity, where we see the most positive asymmetry between risk and return, given the fiscal uncertainties”, he says.

