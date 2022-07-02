TV shows Piqué with blonde in February, while he was still married to Shakira; singer’s friend denies cheating

Much has been speculated about the reasons that led Shakira and Gerard Piqué to end their 12-year relationship. Relatives of the football player now say that financial reasons would have soured the situation. Shakira’s friend said that the Catalan would not have betrayed the Colombian singer. But since the official termination note, different Spanish media have been talking about other involvements on the part of the athlete. Images rescued from February show the star Barcelona at an intimate dinner with the alleged current affair.

The image, shaky, was released on the program “El gordo y la flaca”, on the Univisión channel. They were made on February 22 by a paparazzo already accustomed to accompanying the player. In the act, the photographer Jordi Martín says that Piqué was holding hands and exchanging affection at the table with the blonde. See the video:

The TV show recalled that days before the photo was taken, Shakira made a post with love declarations to Piqué, since Valentine’s Day was celebrated (February 14).

Other records

Piqué’s crush is a former waitress at the nightclub “La travessia”, much frequented by Piqué and other Barcelona players at their parties. Called “C.C” by the local press, the two have been seen together since his split with the Colombian singer.

Piqué at the event in Sweden Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The program “Sálvame”, from Telecinco, digitally blurred the face of the supposed “CC”, acronym used to define the young woman’s name. In the video, the former waitress appears in casual attire while Piqué is shopping.

The physical size of the girl is similar to the image released by the Swedish influencer Katrin Zytomierska, who photographed the hooded player at a club, after having a photo request denied.