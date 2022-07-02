Two “black” card options that are easy to get

Is your dream to win a “black” card? So know that there are two product options that are much simpler to offer than the traditional ones. After all, generally, to have a device like this in the wallet, the customer must have a very large account movement.

Here are two good black card options that you can easily access:

1 – XP Visa Infinite Card

The XP broker offers a great card option that is also relatively easy to get. Remember that a card of this type will always be a good thing for people who have a specific profile.

To have access to XP Visa Infinite, the client needs to have R$ 5 thousand invested within XP. The money can be in CDB, Treasury Direct, Equity Funds or any other modality.

To request, just download the app, make the application and wait 30 days, more or less. The annual fee for this device is free and customers can earn 1% cashback on any purchase they make. You can always redeem the amount back when the amount reaches R$ 50.

All cardholders have access to Dragon Pass VIP lounges.

2 – Inter black card

The “black” cards are very popular and have become a dream of consumption for many people in Brazil. However, it is not so simple to have access to a Mastercard Black branded credit card.

In the case of the Inter Mastercerd Black card, access becomes easier, but it still requires a very “heavy” income every month. Customers must have BRL 250,000 invested in Inter investments or spend BRL 7,000 every month on their card.

One of the current advantages is in customers who have subscribed to the Dua Gourmet benefits program. They can apply for the black card without having the minimum expenses described above.