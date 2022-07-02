UFC 276: Champions and Brazilians star in tense face-offs | combat

The UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in this Friday night in Las Vegas was one of the best in recent memory. The staring show delivered what was expected: intensity and provocation between the protagonists of this Saturday’s show. Both in the main fights – the middleweight and featherweight belt disputes – as in the others, there were hot confrontations, and the Brazilians Alex “Poatan” Pereira, Pedro Munhoz and André Sergipano were an integral part of that.

1 of 8 Israel Adesanya (left) and Jared Cannonier (right) held eye-to-eye at UFC 276 weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Israel Adesanya (left) and Jared Cannonier (right) went eye-to-eye at the UFC 276 weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The protagonists of the main event, Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, kept their eyes fixed and intense for almost a minute and took a while to separate even after Mick Maynard, responsible for the marriage of the middleweight fights, indicated that they should do so. Cannonier ended up backing off and turning sideways first, while the champion kept cool. “Killa Gorilla” promised to end the Nigerian’s “strength”.

– I am the ultimate challenge. I’m ready to put on a show, to knockout, raise my fist in victory and take home my belt – assured the American.

Adesanya, in turn, mocked the opponent’s threats and nickname.

– It’s the biggest show of the year and I’ll make it look easy, because King Kong has nothing for me! – shouted “Stylebender”.

2 of 8 Alexander Volkanovski (left) and Max Holloway (right) argue roughly at the ceremonial weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Alexander Volkanovski (left) and Max Holloway (right) argue roughly at the ceremonial weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Ahead of their third title fight, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway had perhaps the hottest face-off of the ceremony. The arch-rivals argued during the “eye to eye”, exchanging a lot of teasing.

– This guy told me to come hot tomorrow, but he’s screwed, because I’m boiling! – Holloway said excitedly, after the face-to-face.

– (This fight) Means everything, he can absorb all the energy he wants. But Australia, I will take the belt back home – vowed Volkanovski.

The faces of the fighters further down the card did not disappoint, especially that of Pedro Munhoz with American Sean O’Malley. As in the press conference the day before, the two exchanged many provocations. The bantamweight matchmaker Sean Shelby needed help from UFC officials to separate the two athletes.

3 of 8 Pedro Munhoz (left) and Sean O’Malley (right) are separated by Sean Shelby (center) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Pedro Munhoz (left) and Sean O’Malley (right) are separated by Sean Shelby (center) — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

American middleweight Sean Strickland showed up for the event relaxed – laughing, joking with people in the audience. Alex “Poatan” Pereira, no: seriously all the time. Strickland even seemed to comment on this with Sean Shelby, but Poatan never lost his composure. The two greeted each other at the end of the pose.

4 of 8 Sean Strickland (left) laughs and laughs, while Alex “Poatan” Pereira (right) keeps a straight face — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Sean Strickland (left) laughs and laughs, while Alex “Poatan” Pereira (right) keeps a straight face — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

And even André Sergipano, who is on the preliminary card, had an intense confrontation with the Jamaican Uriah Hall. The two, however, maintained their politeness and greeted each other afterwards.

5 of 8 Uriah Hall (left) and André Sergipano (right) face tough at UFC 276 weigh-in — Photo: Reproduction/Combate Uriah Hall (left) and André Sergipano (right) face tough at UFC 276 weigh-in — Photo: Reproduction/Combate

All fighters made weight and hit the scales in the first half hour of the official weigh-in window – except for veteran Robbie Lawler. He appeared with 41 minutes of weigh-in and confirmed his fight against Bryan Barberena, when he weighed 77.6 kg, within the tolerance limit for fights at welterweight.

6 of 8 Israel Adesanya poses at UFC 276 weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Israel Adesanya poses at the UFC 276 weigh-in — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Teammates, champions Alexander Volkanovski (65.5kg) and Israel Adesanya (83.2kg) were the first two fighters to weigh in and confirmed their title defenses at featherweight and middleweight, respectively. Challengers Jared Cannonier and Max Holloway weighed in shortly afterwards. Cannonier (83.7kg) was heavier than Adesanya, while Holloway weighed the same (65.5kg) as Volkanovski.

7 of 8 Alexander Volkanovski poses after making weight for UFC 276 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Alexander Volkanovski poses after making weight for UFC 276 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Of the three Brazilians, Pedro Munhoz (61.5kg) was slightly above the weight set by Sean O’Malley (61.2kg) for the bantamweight bout. Middleweights André Sergipano (84.1kg) and Alex “Poatan” Pereira (83.7kg) were lighter than their opponents, Uriah Hall (84.4kg) and Sean Strickland (84.1kg) respectively.

The commissioner of the Nevada Athletic Commission, responsible for measuring the weights, drew attention, who was quickly retracting the cursor, apparently before the arm was level.

O Combat transmits the “UFC 276” live and exclusively next Saturday, July 2nd, starting at 7pm (Brasilia time). combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 18:30, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time. Before that, on Friday, the 1st, the Combat also shows the ceremonial weigh-in starting at 19:55.

Check the weights of all athletes: MAIN CARD

Middleweight (up to 83.9kg): Israel Adesanya (83.2kg) vs Jared Cannonier (83.7kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.8kg): Alexander Volkanovski (65.5kg) x Max Holloway (65.5kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Sean Strickland (84.1kg) x Alex Poatan (83.7kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Robbie Lawler (77.6kg) x Bryan Barberena (77.3kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Pedro Munhoz (61.5kg) x Sean O’Malley (61.2kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Brad Riddell (70.5kg) vs Jalin Turner (70.5kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Jim Miller (77.5kg) vs Donald Cerrone (77.5kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Ian Garry (77.6kg) vs Gabe Green (77.1kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Brad Tavares (84.1kg) x Dricus Du Plessis (83.9kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Uriah Hall (84.4kg) x André Sergipano (84.1kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Jessica Eye (57.2kg) x Maycee Barber (57.2kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Jessica-Rose Clark (61.5kg) x Julija Stoliarenko (61.7kg)

* The athletes of the two main fights were not entitled to a tolerance of 0.454 kg in their weights, as the moons are valid for a belt. All other fighters were entitled to the benefit.