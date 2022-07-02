Ukraine starts exporting electricity to the EU as a way to guarantee European security

Grid was connected to the European system in mid-March to help maintain supply; Zelesky considers this step a step forward for the country to join the bloc.

Zelensky says energy export to Ukraine is another step for the country towards the bloc



Ukraine started exporting electricity to the European Union (EU) through Romania, informed the president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, the 30th, at a time when Russia is reducing gas supplies to the bloc.” It’s just the first step. We are preparing to increase the supply”, declared the head of state. “For us, this is not just a question of export revenue, it is a question of security for the whole of Europe,” he said. The Ukrainian electricity grid was connected to the European system in mid-March to help maintain supplies despite the war. “Let me remind you that our country’s connection to the EU’s common energy system took place already after the war started. Ukraine is doing things that once seemed impossible.”

Zelensky’s statements follow that of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who reported Thursday morning that exports have already started, with a volume of 100 megawatts. For the Ukrainian leader, this export is “another significant step” in Ukraine’s move towards the European Union. In a social network, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen declared that Ukrainian exports “will provide an additional source of electricity for the EU. And a much-needed recipe for Ukraine.” Several European countries, including Italy and Germany, are heavily dependent on Russian gas for their energy needs.