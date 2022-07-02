Understand what a herniated disc is, a condition that forced Wesley Safadão to pause his concert schedule









A herniated disc is an injury that mainly affects the lumbar and cervical area, and that’s what led to singer Wesley Safadão canceling his concert schedule until July 6th and stay away from the stage.

Professor and head of the Department of Orthopedics, Rheumatology and Traumatology at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), Rodrigo Pagnano, explains that the spine is composed of several vertebrae superimposed on each other and between them there is a structure called an intervertebral disc.

This disc is formed by a gelatinous core, which is protected by a fibrous tissue. When this tissue breaks down and the core “leaks” completely, what is called a herniated disc or herniated disc occurs.

Singer Wesley Safadão’s problem is located in the lumbar, between the third and fourth vertebrae, and in a stage where there is compression of the nerves and narrowing of the vertebral canal. The artist reported severe pain in the spine and numbness in the legs.

Due to the symptoms, he was directed to intensive treatment and rest until further medical evaluation. This Friday (1st), he shared with his followers the news hospital discharge and pain controlbut will still remain resting at home.

The specialist points out that the process of disc degeneration, by itself, causes pain. However, when the patient starts to present pictures of nerve compression, the pain starts to be radiated to other limbs.

As the artist has inflammation in the lower back, the pain is directed to the lower limbs, such as legs and feet, in conjunction with other symptoms.

Another factor that can influence the increase in pain is the narrowing of the spinal canal, which also compresses the nerves.

“[O estreitamento] It really causes pain, but it can also radiate pain and, depending on the person’s position, it worsens or improves the tingling sensation and pain in the legs”, added Pagnano.

The orthopedist emphasizes, however, that this occurrence is not exclusive to those diagnosed with a herniated disc and that eventually all people can suffer from this narrowing.

The worsening of the artist’s clinical condition, according to Pagnano, may have been motivated by an overload of work.

Risk factors for disc herniation





Disc herniation is more common in the 20-50 age group and in males. From that age onwards, the lesions become degenerative and are linked to aging.

In addition, there are factors that can influence the injury, such as a sedentary lifestyle, excessive activity, sitting for a long time and repetitive strain.

A herniated disc can also develop as a result of trauma to the area and weight bearing, not because of the load that is shifted, but because of the way it is carried.

Treatment





Most of the time, treatment without surgical intervention resolves the conditions, because in these cases, according to Pagnano, the surgical process is not the rule, but the exception.

Therapy can use drugs to improve pain and, in more acute phases, the person can resort to rest, but not for long. Afterwards, it is necessary to start a rehabilitation with physical therapy.

“There is a possibility that the hernia may be reabsorbed or at least stop compressing the nerve and influencing that inflammatory process. [Neste caso]the person’s symptom disappears and is [necessária] just a maintenance for strengthening, stretching, and with the change of habits she is without symptoms”, clarified the professor.

According to the orthopedist, in most cases people improve in three to four months, with no symptoms. Those who do not recover with treatment and are left with muscle weakness or changes in sensitivity can, together with a specialized professional, begin to consider surgery.







Prevention





There are people who will develop a herniation, but they normally live with it. It is worth noting, however, that it is important to know how to differentiate a common pain from the symptoms of a herniated disc.

Low back pain typically lasts up to six weeks (one and a half months). When it continues after this period, an investigation is required. In these cases, it is important to carry out a complete evaluation with a doctor and complement it with exams such as MRI.

On the other hand, daily prevention aims to re-educate habits and encourage the adoption of ergonomic guidelines, especially in the workplace. It is essential, for example, to avoid a sedentary lifestyle, not remain seated for a long time, be careful with wrong postures, maintain a good diet and not overload the spine.

“When carrying weight, the person cannot lift, for example, from the floor upwards, moving only the back. The ideal would be to descend bending the knees, bending the legs and lifting the weight”, guides the professor.



