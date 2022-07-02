UNMISSSIBLE | Buy iPhone 12 now at the LOWEST price

The iPhone 12 is a fast cell phone with a modern design and 5G technology. This is one of Apple’s best cell phone options when it comes to value for money with modern configurations.

It is at an excellent price taking advantage of Magazine Luiza's current promotion. In addition, there is still an exclusive discount coupon from Canaltech which makes the offer price even better.

About iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, which provides more vivid colors than the old LED panels used by Apple in previous generations of the smartphone. It also marks the beginning of a new era in the company’s cellphone design, with a straighter finish on the sides. It also supports 5G technology and is water resistant.

On the part of the cameras, the device has a dual set at the back that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, the iPhone 11. The post-processing of the images has also been improved, and now delivers even better results when balancing the elements in the scene. . The improved sensor also now allows you to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more detail, especially in dark areas.

The processor present in all iPhone 12 models is Apple’s A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a 50% faster CPU than previous models, as well as being the first smartphone chip to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means that it is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets. It’s the high performance you can expect from a new iPhone, and it’s going to go fast for years to come.

Need an iPhone with more memory?

iPhone 12 64 and 128 GB

If you like to store lots of photos, videos, music and apps inside your phone, the cheapest iPhone 12 option, with 64 GB, may not suit you so much. It's worth investing a little more in the 128 GB version to always have your favorite content in the palm of your hand. The iPhone 12 in the version with 128 GB of storage is available at the Fast Shop.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

