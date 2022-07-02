Úrsula and Eugênio get married in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) will finally get what she always wanted: marry Eugênio (Marcello Novaes). At the Saturday, 7/2 chapter, from “Beyond Illusion”, they will sign the wedding papers at home, without any pomp and circumstance, as was said at the time. The chapter will still mark a passage of time as Eugênio writes a letter asking for forgiveness to the Dirce (Regiane Alves)the ex-fiancée wrongly accused of treason.
Pretending to be pregnant, Úrsula goes to look for Eugênio at the factory, all excited to talk about the church ceremony followed by a dinner for friends. But he will soon cut her wave…
“Apart from taking my son’s life, I have nothing to celebrate. Let’s go to the registry office to sign the paperwork and that’s it.”
The scene will be accompanied by an apology from Eugênio to Dirce by letter.
“Today I pay dearly for my stupidity, knowing that everything he told me was true. Despite fulfilling the dream of being a father, I will be stuck in a loveless marriage with someone I despise,” he writes.
02 Jul
Saturday
Isadora doesn’t understand Joaquim’s attitudes. Margô decides to sign up for the radio contest. Benê suffers from Olivia’s rejection. Joaquim looks for his documents at Rafael’s house. Violeta fires Benê. Matias gets angry with the new nurse. Davi hears Isadora curse Elisa’s supposed murderer and is saddened. Eugenio and Úrsula get married. Lucinha watches, sadly, the soccer team training. Bento manages to take more steps with Silvana’s help. Lorenzo and Leticia date. Rafael Antunes arrives at the weaving facility and is greeted by Joaquim.
