US announces shipment of more missiles and munitions to Ukraine

posted on 01/07/2022 19:50



(credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)

The Pentagon announced on Friday (1st) a new shipment of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine worth 820 million dollars to help the war-torn country fight the Russian army in the south and east.

The 14th military aid package includes two anti-aircraft defense systems, missiles for the Himars rocket launchers provided by the United States in June and up to 150,000 155mm shells.

Air defense systems, known as Nasams, can fire short- and medium-range surface-to-air missiles. They are manufactured by the American Raytheon and the Norwegian group Kongsberg.

These drones will help Ukrainian forces defend against Russian planes and drones, as well as cruise missiles.

“The United States continues to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to face an evolving battlefield,” Todd Breasseale, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, said in a statement.

The Pentagon “recognises Norway’s cooperation in enabling the historic delivery by the United States of modern air defense systems that will help Ukraine defend itself against brutal Russian air strikes.”

This new package brings the total amount of US security assistance to Ukraine to $6.9 billion since the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24.