US charges two Brazilians for luxury life supported by cryptocurrency pyramid scheme

NEW YORK – Two Brazilians were accused of fraud in United States by a scheme of financial pyramid global, involving cryptocurrencies, and that would have left $100 million in losses. Emerson Sousa Pires and Flavio Mendes Gonçalves, along with American Joshua David Nicholas, are being investigated for misappropriating millions of dollars from US investors in exchange for a luxury life in the country, including Lamborghini, purchase of luxury real estate. and spending at the Tiffany jewelry store.

In parallel actions, the case was denounced this Thursday, the 30th, by the United States Department of Justice and capital market regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The investigation also involves the FBI and the US Homeland Security Investigations Agency, HSI.

The Brazilians Emerson Sousa Pires and Flavio Mendes Gonçalves, both 33 years old, are named as founders of the EmpiresX, a kind of financial pyramid, and would have left the US, returning to Brazil earlier this year, after the outbreak of the fraudulent scheme. American Joshua David Nicholas, 28, is presented as the ‘head trader’, or trading director, of the alleged company.

The report was unable to contact the accused. The report will be updated when there is a position.

According to the indictment, the fraud scheme began in mid-2020, based on the promise of 1% a day profits, from a cryptocurrency investment robot, and which raised about US$ 40 million from investors, according to the indictment. SEC. The body accuses the system of being bogus, with trading resulting in “significant losses” to investors while only a small portion of investors’ money was transferred to the company’s brokerage account, EmpiresX.

“Instead, Defendants allegedly misappropriated large sums of money from investors to rent a Lamborghini, shop at Tiffany & Co., make a down payment on a second home, and more,” the SEC said in a statement released. last night, the 30th.

The US Justice, in turn, accuses the trio of letting $ 100 million fraud through a global financial pyramid scheme. From a jury in the Southern District of Florida, Pires and Gonçalves were also indicted for conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

Both the SEC and the US Justice list a series of accusations against Brazilians and the American, which include false information to investors, submission of documents to regulatory bodies, licenses to operate, in addition to offers of unregistered securities. When the Ponzi scheme began to fall apart, the trio broke previous promises that investors could easily withdraw their money, which was not possible as the money had been embezzled.

“Defendants allegedly engaged in an unregistered offering with a series of fraudulent statements designed to lure investors with the prospect of steady daily profits,” said Carolyn Welshhans, acting head of the SEC Enforcement Division’s cyber and assets unit. According to her, the agency’s action aims to protect investors, revealing the misconduct of the trio behind EmpiresX.

It is not the SEC’s first action against one of the alleged fraudsters. In May of this year, the US capital market regulatory agency had already accused Emerson Sousa Pires of applying, alongside his partner at Mining Capital Coin, Luiz Carlos Capuci Júnior, a global coup, also from the cryptocurrency universe.

If convicted on all counts, Pires and Gonçalves face up to 45 years in prison and Nicholas faces up to 25 years in prison, according to the US court. In the same statement that accused the Brazilians, the agency also announced the indictment of a total of six people, in four cases for alleged involvement in cryptocurrency-related fraud.

The complaints come amid other cases of collapse in the crypto world and the fall in market value after the 2021 boom, with some digital currencies losing 70% to 90%. Pressured by the flight of investors amid the rise in interest rates by central banks to control high inflation, the sector faces what experts have called ‘crypto winter’, the winter of cryptocurrencies, in the literal translation.