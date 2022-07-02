US indicts Brazilians for $100 million cryptocurrency scheme

Two Brazilians and an American were indicted in the United States for deceiving investors and laundering money in cryptocurrencies, a fraudulent scheme that moved US$ 100 million.

Emerson Pires and Flávio Gonçalves, both 33 years old, and the American Joshua David Nicholas, 28, were indicted by the jury of the Federal Court of the Southern District of Florida.

The investigation, which is in charge of the FBI, points out Pires and Gonçalves as those responsible for the investment platform in cryptocurrencies EmpiresX, which had Nicholas as “Head Trader”.

The three were also the target of accusations made by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the body responsible for regulating the US capital market.

According to the US court, the three defendants deceived investors with an “alleged trading bot” that, they guaranteed, “could generate returns for investors in EmpiresX”, but the “bot” in question never existed. The promised return was 1% per day.

According to the complaint, the two Brazilians and the American laundered investor money through the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies in the international market.

South Florida District Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez said the scammers had “sophisticated themselves” to operate in the digital currency market, and urged investors to be careful.

“As with any emerging technology, cryptocurrency investors should beware of profit opportunities that seem too good to be true.”

Florida FBI agent George L. Piro pointed out that the technology has changed, but the crime remains the same. “Unscrupulous fraudsters are nothing new to the investment world, what is changing is that they are now pushing their criminal activities into the realm of cryptocurrencies,” he stated.

Emerson involved in another complaint

In May of this year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission had already filed a complaint against Emerson Souza Pires for delivering a $62 million global scam on cryptocurrency investors. At the time, also Brazilian Luiz Carlos Capuci Júnior was also the target of the process.

The SEC accused the Brazilians, appointed as founders of the company Mining Capital Coin, of encouraging more than 65,500 investors from various countries to compare investment packages, under the promise of a daily return of 1%, paid weekly, in up to 52 weeks. .