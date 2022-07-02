Valdivia announces retirement and wants to say goodbye in Brazil

Jorge Valdivia announced this afternoon (01) that he has decided to end his career as a professional football player, after several months of inactivity.

“As for playing football, I’m far away, but in terms of watching the games, I’ve had a lot of time for that. I’ve been far from being ‘in loco’ playing, because I got tired, it was enough and I’ve been analyzing to stop playing for a while. . I had already spoken something with the people close to me, with my family. It was years of a lot of sacrifice. I’m still young to do other things”, he revealed in an interview with the Chilean radio program ‘Los Tenores’.

The former player, now 38, revealed that he plans to play two farewell matches, one in Brazil and one in Chile.

In addition, Valdivia said that he will continue to dedicate himself to his career in television and his studies to be a coach.

“I like both, I was lucky to be working in television recently and I felt quite comfortable. I’m ready to go back to work in television, but I don’t intend to put aside the studies I’ve been doing to be a coach. But being a coach is more for the long term,” he added.

Valdivia is one of the idols of the Palmeiras fans. In two spells at the club alviverde, the Chilean played 138, scoring 18 goals and providing 27 assists. ‘El Mago’ also won a Campeonato Paulista (2008), two Copas do Brasil (2012 and 2015 – he played a match in the campaign) and a Campeonato Brasileiro da Série B (2013). With the Chilean national team, the former striker was champion of the 2015 Copa América.