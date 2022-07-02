Video. Ana Maria surprises and hires Jojo Todynho live

Jojo Todynho participated in Mais Você this Friday (7/1) as a guest and left the program contracted. The owner of the hit Que Tiro Foi Esse was surprised by an invitation from Ana Maria Braga to participate in the plowing as a “psychologist” of the people and cried with the proposal.

In addition to breakfast with Ana Maria and Louro Mané, the singer recorded for Mais Você the painting Divã da Jojo, in which she sets up her office in the middle of the street and gives relationship tips to the people. The premiere was in Madureira (north of Rio de Janeiro).

Ana Maria saw the painting in the air and loved Jojo’s performance. Then he proposed to her a fixed edition in Mais Você, leaving the guest open-mouthed.

“Jojo, I was thinking to myself and wanted to invite you live and in color here. You can say yes or you can say no, you can say ‘I’ll think about it’. How about if you make a painting like this in Mais Você once a month? I can take you to other cities, other neighborhoods. Would you do it?”, offered the presenter.

Shocked, Jojo asked, “No, wait. Are you inviting me to work with you?” Ana Maria confirmed the proposal: “With everyone there! Once a month you would take a day out of your life and stay a little bit with us, for us to be closer to people”.

Louro Mané pressed the singer: “Bora, Jojo!”. And Ana Maria insisted: “Check it out?”. Speechless, the guest nodded. Calmer, she thanked him for the opportunity.

“I’m very happy, I’m speechless, because at the end of the Dance of the Famous I said: ‘Globo, hire me! Boninho, put me in the BBB!’. I’m thrilled, Ana Maria. I’m going to have a heart attack!” she joked.

An icon recognizes another icon! You shine and you will shine a lot in the #More you, @jojotodynhoofc ✨ pic.twitter.com/S3ias17j2I — TV Globo 🪂 (@tvglobo) July 1, 2022

