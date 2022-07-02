Video shows Australian tourist falling to death in hotel in Thailand – Monet

+



Joshua James Connell’s fall was caught by security cameras (Photo: reproduction)

Security camera footage captured the terrifying moment when Australian tourist Joshua James Connell decides to climb onto the railing of a wall and the security railing of the pool area of ​​a hotel in Phuket, Thailand, and his fatal fall, which ended up on the roof of a nearby cafe after a six-story fall.

Video shared by local media shows the 19-year-old playing balance atop the Paripas Patong Resort recreation area this week. Apparently, when jumping onto the metal fence, the tourist apparently lost his balance by slipping or by the rounded shape of the structure.

Local media said he fell from a height of 15 meters and landed on the tin roof of a cafe, where locals discovered him. Connell was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards from the serious injuries he sustained in the fall.

Resident Ning Tanyaporn said he heard Connell knock on the roof. “I had just opened my store and I heard a loud sound of thunder. I thought a car had crashed or there was an explosion in their kitchen,” he told local newspaper CH7HD News. “People gathered around the restaurant and saw the stranger on the roof. He was unconscious, so someone called an ambulance. Everyone was shocked that he fell and died,” he concluded.

In the video it is also possible to see the fire department lower the body of the Australian on a stretcher through an opening in the roof. Police Lieutenant Colonel Kokiat Boonplod said emergency services arrived at the scene at around 5:50 pm after receiving calls about a foreigner who had fallen from the hotel. The police officer, who is leading the investigation, said: “The roof of the restaurant was broken and several tiles were on the floor. The deceased’s legs were twisted and he had head injuries.”

The CCTV footage helped the police in the investigation and ruled out the possibility that the Australian had been thrown by someone from above the building. Connell’s body is undergoing an autopsy at Patong Hospital.

